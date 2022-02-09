12 Self-Employed Tax Tips From The Experts That You Should Check Out If You Have 1099 Forms
Ah, self-employment. It's all fun and games until tax season hits and you have no idea what you're supposed to do (or should've been doing all of 2021).
Take it from me, a self-employed writer and editor who avoided all that scary tax stuff as long as possible. These days, I've embraced it (as much as one can really embrace taxes) and tried to share what I've learned with fellow freelancers, contractors, and self-employed people.
To guide us weary workers, I chatted with a couple tax experts who shared everything self-employed workers should be doing (or start doing now to make next year's taxes a whole lot easier).
I tapped Kemberley Washington, a tax analyst at Forbes Advisor (and former IRS agent), and Dan Demian, a financial advice expert at Albert — a banking app that also provides users with high-quality financial advice.
1.Separate your work expenses from your personal expenses. (Hint: Opening a work-specific credit card and bank account helps a lot.)
2.Track all your work expenses using an online accounting software.
3.And don't forget to keep your receipts!
4.You should set aside a portion of every paycheck — around 30% — to cover what you'll owe come tax season.
When you're employed by a company (as a W2 worker), every paycheck you get has a chunk of money already taken out. That chunk includes income tax and contributions toward Social Security and Medicare. But when you're self-employed, a $500 job equates to $500 in your pocket (i.e., no taxes are taken out).
But, of course, the government still wants its cut, which is why self-employed people need to put aside money to cover their income tax and the 15.3% self-employment tax (a tax consisting of Social Security and Medicare taxes).
"As a self-employed individual, at a minimum, you'll want to set aside 15.3% plus the amount designated by your tax bracket. Federal tax brackets range from 10% to 37%. A good rule of thumb would be to set aside at least 30% of each paycheck, understanding that your year-end bill can be lower or higher, depending on your final income, deductions, and situation," said Demian.
5.And instead of paying taxes in one chunk in April, you'll need to pay your taxes quarterly.
6.Since you'll be paying your quarterly taxes before tax season, you'll have to figure out how much you'll owe. This is how to figure it out.
It's the ultimate Catch-22: You have to figure out what you'll owe in taxes (and start paying them) before you'll know how much you'll make that year. Oh, self-employment, how I love thee.
Here's how to figure it out:
- You can use Form 1040-ES to figure out your estimated quarterly taxes based on income you made the previous three months.
- You can rely on your accounting software to give you a quarterly number.
- And finally, Demian says, "If your self-employment income is reasonably consistent, individuals typically use their last year's assessed taxes to determine how much to pay." So if in 2020, you owed $15,500 in taxes, you just have to pay that same amount over the course of 2021 (in quarterly installments, of course).
7.Keep in mind that if you underpay your quarterly taxes (or don't pay them at all), you may be penalized.
"Unless you have a qualifying reason, if you underpay your estimated quarterly taxes, you may face a penalty from the IRS. If you owe more than $1,000 and didn't pay quarterly taxes at all, you might face an underpayment penalty by the IRS," explains Demian.
According to the IRS website, you can avoid these penalties if you pay "at least 90% of the tax for the current year or 100% of the tax shown on the return for the prior year, whichever is smaller." (See #6 for more information on the latter.)
As you might guess, if you overpay, no biggie. But you'll need to apply for a tax refund.
8.There are a few things many self-employed people forget to deduct. Healthcare payments are a big one.
9.And don't forget to deduct things like credit card interest, your home office, training and education, and more.
10.Plus, this year, you can deduct what you paid for food and beverage at restaurants in full.
Previously, self-employed filers could only deduct 50% of their work-related restaurant meals (taking a client out for dinner, for example), but Washington notes that for the years 2021 and 2022, "You can take a 100% deduction for restaurant meals."
Just a little added initiative to eat well (and support local businesses).
11.If you're looking to lower your taxable income this year, you can max out your retirement contribution.
12.And if all of this feels scary and overwhelming, don't worry. There are plenty of tax experts who specialize in filing for self-employed people.
You're not alone. No, really, you aren't. There are people whose job it is to know all these complicated ins and outs, including those who specialize in filing for self-employed people.
My recommendation is to ask your fellow freelance friends what they do or look up a local CPA who can help you make sense of everything. I had a tax preparer file for me for four years before I started doing so myself. For me, it helped to have an example of what forms I'm supposed to submit and what deductions I can expect.