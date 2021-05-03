12 things to buy for summer now before they sell out

With more and more people getting vaccinated and restrictions being lifted for both dining and outdoor activities, this summer is inching towards some semblance of normalcy. With summer on the horizon, you're going to want to get some things to help you enjoy it to the fullest, like fans, air conditioners, coolers, and grills.

But the hype of a more normal summer means that these items will be hot commodities, meaning if you don't have these items now, you're going to want them before they sell out. To help you prepare for summer, we've rounded up 12 of the top products you should add to your cart while you still can.

1. An air conditioning unit to stay cool

Bonus: This model is also super quiet.

Air conditioning is one thing you do not want to be without during the summer—especially if it's supposed to be as hot as experts predict this year. If your home doesn't have central air, a window air conditioning unit will be your saving grace. Of all the ones we've tested in Reviewed's labs, this GE unit had the highest cooling capacity along with some unique—and helpful—features, like an energy-saving LED display and voice control (you can hook it up with your smart home assistant!).

Get the GE Profile Series PHC08LY from Amazon for $352.80

2. Our experts' favorite grill

You're just one grill away from becoming a pro pit master.

Imagine waiting until after Father's Day to buy a new grill—only to find that they're all sold out and you're stuck eating boiled hot dogs. No thank you. But which grill should you get? Here at Reviewed, we've found the Weber Spirit II E-310 to be the best in terms of gas grills. Not only did it outperform other grills on every test (from producing perfect sear marks to cooking chicken evenly), but it's also built to last so you can use it for many summers to come.

Get the Weber Spirit II E-310 from Home Depot for $519

3. This powerful fan

Beat the heat with the Vornado.

When it's 100+ degrees outside—or worse, when you live somewhere without AC—you need (and we do mean need) a top-rated fan. Our experts tested some of the most popular ones out there and dubbed the Vornado 660 the best. Despite its smaller size, it had better airflow and speed than the other fans, even at a distance, so it'll keep your home cool.

Get the Vornado 660 from Amazon for $99.99

4. Comfortable activewear sets

Dress well, work out well, right?

While 2020 was all about matching loungewear sets, we're predicting that this summer will be all about matching activewear sets as people are looking towards a more active summer. Beyond Yoga makes the most comfortable set I've ever slipped into and Reviewed's health and fitness editor, Sara Hendricks, loved the sets from Outdoor Voices after testing them.

5. Lawn games to stay entertained

Game on.

Though many places are starting to open up, there's still nothing quite like hosting a backyard barbeque and it's easy to bring people together with some fun lawn games galore. Some of the most popular ones this year are cornhole, Flickin' Chicken, and Spike Ball. You can even buy a life-sized Jenga tower, if that's more your speed.

6. A few bottles of suntan lotion

Meet your beach BFF.

Sun is great. Sunburn, however, not so much. Protect yourself and your fam by replenishing your stash of suntan lotion now (i.e. before you all look more like a family of lobsters than humans). Some of the most popular sunscreens based on reviews and ratings are the trendy Supergoop! lotion, the cult-favorite Sun Bum spray, and the incredibly convenient Neutrogena Beach Defense stick.

7. This quality charcoal for your grill-outs

We liked the assortment of large and smaller chunks of the Royal Oak Lump.

You're all stoked for your first backyard BBQ of the season—until you go to fire up your charcoal grill and realize, well, you have no charcoal. To avoid that sad situation, stock up on the summertime staple now before everyone and their mother flocks to do the same. After testing charcoal, our experts found that Royal Oak Lump Charcoal is the best because it's easy to light and burns for a long time.

Get Royal Oak Lump Charcoal from Walmart for $9.87

8. An at-home ice cream maker

Homemade ice cream is just minutes away.

Ice cream and summer just go together. And to fully enjoy a homemade batch, you'll need an ice cream maker. Of all the ones we've tested, we like this Cuisinart one the best because it's affordable, quick, and easy to use (you can have perfectly blended ice cream or frozen yogurt in just 20 minutes!).

Get the Cuisinart ICE-21 1.5 Quart from Amazon for $69.95

9. A slip 'n slide for the backyard

Your summer afternoon just got a lot more fun.

Lawn games are great (see above) but if it's truly the hottest summer in years, you'll want to way to cool off after a rousing match of cornhole. Enter everyone's favorite backyard activity: the slip 'n slide. If you think your kids—and you—will want one in the months ahead, you might want to buy one now while they're still in stock since many parents will likely have the same idea as temps continue to rise, especially if you don't have a pool to enjoy pool floats in.

Get the Wham-O Slip 'N Slide Surf Rider Double Sliding Lanes from Amazon for $44.99

10. This small but mighty generator

No electricity, no problem.

Some call it bikini season, others call it storm season. If you're in the latter camp, you know that power outages are a frequent occurrence in the summer. And even though places are beginning to open up, traveling still won't be at 100% this summer. That means you'll probably still be spending a lot of time at home and it's smart to have a trusty generator on hand. This top-rated portable generator has received rave reviews for being very fuel-efficient and for having a variety of port options so you can hook up multiple appliances or devices.

Get the Wen Super Quiet 2000-Watt Gas-Powered Inverter Generator from Home Depot for $431.30

11. Patio furniture for your outdoor space

Your patio, upgraded.

You've spent all of quarantine decking out the inside of your home—now it's time to move onto the outside. And since it's likely everyone will have the same idea (after all, what else is there to do?!), shopping for patio furniture ASAP is a smart idea. Plus, since it isn't technically summer yet, you can still get some great deals on things like outdoor dining sets, chaises, swings, and more at retailers like Wayfair and Home Depot.

12. This cult-favorite cooler

Keep your drinks ice cold for days.

With many states reopening beaches and parks, you'll probably spend a good portion of your summer in public outdoor places (provided you follow social distancing, of course!). So a cooler is going to (literally) come in handy. Like so many other people, we're obsessed with Yeti coolers, especially the Yeti V Series. After testing, we dubbed it one of the best coolers out there because it kept its contents ice-cold for eight (!!) days. However, since it's so expensive, we also recommend the equally impressive OtterBox Venture 45 as a more affordable option.

