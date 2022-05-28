Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Memorial Day weekend is often the first weekend that really feels like summer. Many people may be dusting off the grill for the first time in the season, hosing down the patio furniture, or realizing they need to purchase some. Whether you're just ready to have a Memorial Day gathering or gearing up for summer leisure, Target has you covered for all the basics.

Here are 12 things you should buy at Target for Memorial Day weekend (and beyond) -- some of which also happen to be on sale.

Square Solar Pathway Lights

Price: $2.80 (regularly $4)

Intrigue your guests with a series of solar-powered lights along a pathway, or to illuminate your backyard. These lights will add ambience and flair and light up a night so you can party into the wee hours.

Char-Broil Tabletop Gas Grill

Price: $20.99 (regularly $34.99)

You know you love the taste of grilled meats and proteins -- there's nothing quite like it. But not everyone wants to invest in a big grill. Target has you covered with a small, tabletop gas grill perfect for small gatherings or just a night at home.

Char-Broil Stainless Steel 2-Burner Gas Grill

Price: 188.99 (regularly $269.99)

Your meat isn't going to grill itself! If it's time for a serious new gas grill, invest in this two-burner grill for an incredibly reasonable price. Stainless steel is easy to clean and a handy grill cover can also keep it shiny and new all summer long.

Coleman 3-Pack of Propane

Price: $8.99 (regularly $14.99)

Power your new grill cheaply with a three-pack of Coleman propane. Additionally, if you enjoy camping or glamping, you've got extra propane for any camping stoves to make sure you've got plenty of java and hot dogs for any special trips.

Oscar Mayer Original Uncured Wieners, 16 oz, 10 count

Price: $2.69

What's a holiday weekend without hot dogs? Whether you prefer yours on a bun, loaded with condiments, or free on a plate to soak up baked beans or potato salad, this 10-count package of Oscar Mayer original uncured wieners is a great deal for a hungry crowd.

Beyond Meat Cookout Classic Plant-Based Burger Patties, 32oz/8ct

Price: $15.99

A lot of people are becoming more conscious about how much red meat, or meat at all, they consume. Whether you're actually vegan or just trying to eat healthier, Beyond Meat has a package deal on their plant-based burgers -- 8 patties for just $15.99. That's a lot cheaper than buying burgers on the go!

12-pack Sodas

Target knows that people want to quench their thirst with tasty sodas at Memorial Day gatherings. Right now, when you buy $14 or more worth of selected 12-pack sodas, you get 20% off the price. A few such soda 12-packs include A&W Root Beer, Sprite and Coke Zero.

Truly Hard Seltzer Lemonade Mix Pack, 12pk/12 fl oz Slim Cans

Price: $17.99

Drinks for the adult audience are also a must-have. Truly's hard seltzer lemonade is a refreshing, low-calorie, and only lightly alcoholic beverage that's perfect for a warm day with good company. Check out their 12 pack of 12 oz lemonades in regular lemonade, mango, watermelon and strawberry flavors.

Popsicle Sugar-Free Variety Ice Pops, 18pk

Price: $4.79

Warm days calls for icy treats, for kids and adults. Popsicle's 18-pack of sugar-free pops in orange, cherry and grape are an age-old favorite, with the added bonus of not being too bad for you either. Your only problem will be deciding which flavor to lick first.

Room Essentials Sling Swivel Patio Chairs, 2 pack

Price: $90 (regularly $150)

Hosting a party outdoors often means refreshing your patio furniture. Target's Room Essentials sling swivel patio chairs are as fashionable as they are comfortable. Their swiveling action means you won't miss a bit of conversation, and you can get two at a huge Memorial Day discount.

Kids Bikes

Keep your kids entertained with some new bikes. Target has deals on several types of kids' bikes, including the following:

Pacific Cycle Igniter 20" Kids' Bike - Red. $69.99 (Regularly $139.99)

Huffy Disney Princess 16" Kids' Bike - Pink. $59.99 (Regularly $119)

Little Tikes 3-in-1 Bubbles & Foam Water Table

Price: $32.50 (regularly $64.99)

Don't forget about your littlest guests -- small people have a way of getting into trouble if they aren't well distracted. This Little Tikes bubbles and foam water table should provide hours of messy, foamy entertainment, perfect for cooling off on a warm day, too.

