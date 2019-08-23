12 Things Every College Student Needs From Costco

Getty Images





A warehouse club stocks just about everything, often in bulk and often at bargain prices, making it a great one-stop destination for back-to-school shopping for college students with lots of needs but not a lot of money. Costco is my go-to store since I already have a membership, and Costco's Kirkland Signature is my go-to brand since I know from experience that I can count on the private label's quality and affordability.





But since it's been years - OK, decades - since I was in college, I didn't want to assume I knew what today's students really want or need. (Ramen noodles are so '80s, I'm told.) So I reached out to a handful of current collegians to see what they'd covet most from Costco's Kirkland Signature line of products. Here's what they picked.





A Costco Membership

Access to any warehouse club starts with a membership. If there's a Costco in the town where your young scholar is attending college, you could simply spend the $60 to get them a basic Gold Star membership that's good for a year. Alternatively, if you already have a Costco membership of your own, you can request an additional household card. It's free, and your college student can use it as long as they are 18 or older and their permanent address is the same as yours.

Here's another alternative to purchasing a separate Costco membership for a college student: Get them a Costco Cash Card instead. The reloadable card - a gift card, essentially - comes in denominations starting at $25 and going up to $1,000. You need to be a member to buy a cash card (or add value to it), but whomever you give the card to can shop at Costco or on Costco.com without a membership.

Batteries

From TV remotes to digital recorders, gadgets for campus life demand batteries. Costco Signature can keep students charged up at bargain prices. A 72-pack of Kirkland Signature AA batteries is $19.99, or about 28 cents per battery. Stepping into name-brand batteries will cost you more at Costco (and much more at other places). A 40-pack of Duracell AA batteries is $16.99, for example, or more than 42 cents per battery. (Costco often puts Duracell batteries on sale, however, so check the flyer if you must have a name brand.)