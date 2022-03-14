Here's Why You Get Those Little Floaty Things in Your Vision

Eyes aren't just the window to your soul — they offer a glimpse into your health and can signify more serious conditions like diabetes or high cholesterol. Most of these signs you can see for yourself, so long as you know what to look for. Here's what your eyes can reveal about your health, according to Natasha Herz, M.D., clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

LittleBee80 - Getty Images