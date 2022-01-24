12 things that will keep you warm outdoors this winter

Over the past few weeks, many parts of the country have been dealing with freezing cold temperatures and, depending where you live, blustery snowstorms. It's the type of winter weather that makes you just want to stay inside—but for some of us, that isn't an option.

If you have to work outside (or commute to the office) or you simply don't want to be cooped up inside all season, there are several things you can buy that will keep you warm outdoors no matter the temperature. From outdoor blankets to Hot Hands hand warmers to the best winter boots, here are 12 items to add to your cart ASAP.

1. Oceas Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

Oceas Waterproof Outdoor Blanket.

Outdoor blankets are a winter must-have, whether you're spending time on the porch or cheering on your team from the stands. They're portable, can withstand a little dirt and, most importantly, they're warm. Reviewers love this one from Oceas, which has earned a 4.7-star rating from more than 2,300 reviews on Amazon. It's big enough to fit three people under it, comes with a carrying case and is machine-washable for easy cleaning.

Get the Oceas Outdoor Waterproof Blanket from Amazon for $41.99

2. Harrms Leather Touchscreen Gloves

Harrms Leather Touchscreen Gloves.

Texting while wearing gloves can be annoying. Often, you resort to taking them off to successfully use your smartphone. A warmer and more convenient solution? A pair of touchscreen gloves, which allow you to respond to texts or scroll through Instagram without freezing your precious digits. These ones from Harrms are the best touchscreen gloves we've tested at Reviewed. They're super warm, and all 10 fingers are touchscreen-compatible, so our experts had no issues using their phones while wearing them.

Get the Harrms Touchscreen Leather Knitted Cuff Gloves from Amazon starting at $23.69

3. Heatmax Hot Hands Hand Warmers

Heatmax Hot Hands Hand Warmers.

If you have really cold hands, then you know gloves alone aren't going to cut it. That's where hand warmers come in. Hot Hands are probably the most popular hand warmers on Amazon with more than 32,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. People love that they last for up to 10 hours and are easy to activate. Many say they've used them in extreme temperatures, so you know they'll be good for your daily life.

Get the HeatMax Hot Hands Hand Warmers (40-Pack) from Amazon for $27.18

4. Smartwool Socks

Smartwool Socks.

Smartwool makes some of the most popular socks on the market for a reason—they’re made of cozy wool that is in it for the long haul. These crew socks are particularly popular amongst hikers and campers as they’re warm yet breathable and come in fun striped patterns that make them stylish, too. They'll brighten up a dreary winter day and keep your toes toasty.

Get the Smartwool Outdoor Light Crew Sock from Amazon for $22.95

5. Sorel Snow Boots

Sorel Snow Boots.

While most snow boots can be heavy and bulky, Sorel managed to make some that are as fashionable as they are functional. Our experts dubbed them the best winter boots for both men and women. They're incredibly warm, but don't scream in your face that they're snow boots. They have a clean look to them and offer great traction, which means there won't be any slipping on ice patches, making them well worth the investment.

6. Mysuntown Winter Trapper Hat

Mysuntown Winter Trapper Hat.

Extreme temperatures call for an extremely warm winter hat. Reviewers love this one from Mysuntown, which features a soft faux fur interior, is windproof and has a removable face mask that adds an extra layer of warmth but should not replace your cloth or disposable face masks. Shoppers say it's comfortable and not too bulky for daily wear.

Get the Mysuntown Winter Trapper Hat with Mask from Amazon for $23.99

7. Amazon Basics Patio Heater

Amazon Basics Patio Heater.

If you want to stay warm in your own backyard, a patio heater is the way to go. Cozy up your outdoor space with one of the most popular picks from Amazon. Nearly 7,000 reviewers love it, with many loving that it's very sturdy yet it has wheels so it's easy to roll from spot to spot. It's also surprisingly powerful, emitting heat up to nine feet away.

Get the Amazon Basics Outdoor Propane Patio Heater from Amazon for $175.99

8. Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket.

There's a good balance between a warm jacket and one that looks good—a.k.a. one that doesn't turn you into a giant puffball. Our apparel expert recommends the lightweight yet warm Nano Puff coat from Patagonia. It's is easy to carry around or squish into a bag, and it has a clean look to it. The jacket is also windproof and water-resistant, making it great for days when wintry weather strikes.

9. L.L.Bean Shearling Insoles

L.L.Bean Shearling Insoles.

Snow boots and warm socks still might not be enough to keep frigid toes warm. Enter a pair of wool liners. People love these ones from L.L.Bean, which are made from soft and cozy shearling. Available in unisex sizes 5 to 13, they're also designed to prevent odors and moisture. One reviewer says she purchases a new pair every year because they're that good at keeping her feet warm.

Get the Shearling Insoles from L.L.Bean for $29.99

10. Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug.

One of the best ways to warm up on a cold day is drinking a piping hot cup of coffee or tea. A good travel mug ensures you still can do this outside without your drink becoming lukewarm in less than 30 minutes. After testing a ton of travel mugs, we found that the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug kept drinks hot the longest and didn't spill even when it was dropped, making it ideal for commuters and those on the go.

Get the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug from Amazon for $27.99

11. Smartwool Merino Long Underwear

Smartwool Merino Long Underwear.

Jeans or leggings aren't exactly known for their warmth. That's why it's a good idea to invest in some long underwear as an extra layer. These base layers from Smartwool are made with merino wool, so they're super soft yet thin enough to fit underneath pants without feeling constrictive.

12. Under Armour Sportsmask Face Mask

Under Armour Sportsmask Face Mask.

Face masks may be mandated for indoor wear in many states, but they're also particularly good for outdoor wear, especially in the winter, as they add an extra layer of protection against the elements to your face. Though the Under Armour Sportsmask is designed for exercise, our expert found that it was very warm. Available in four neutral colors, the mask has three layers and kept in more heat than other masks she tried.

Get the Sportsmask from Under Armour for $25

