12 things that surprised me after following the Mediterranean diet for over a year

Jennifer Barton
med diet
I'm excited to prepare and eat vegetables now. Jennifer Barton for Insider

I used to have a terrible diet that was heavy on processed foods, red meat, and sugar and low on vegetables and whole grains. Worse still, I would graze all day, snacking rather than sitting down to meals.

In July 2019, I made a radical change, cutting out all meat (except for fish) and adopting a Mediterranean diet filled with lots of colorful fruit and veg, whole grains, healthy fats, seafood, and occasional dairy.

Read on for the 12 things that have surprised me the most since starting the diet.

The variety is endless, so it hasn't felt restrictive

I never thought I would be the type of person to find vegetables exciting, but now I get it.

I'm so energized and excited to plan, prepare, and eat my meals in a way that I never was before starting on the Mediterranean diet.

Switching was a lot easier than I anticipated because there's nothing boring or restrictive about eating this way - it never feels like deprivation.

I've discovered all of these amazing and delicious flavor combinations I never knew about. For example, I'm obsessed with golden and red beets with feta, spinach, and quinoa at the moment.

It's a constant learning process, and I've never been a more eager student, experimenting with different herbs and spices on fish and vegetables to see which ones work best. Last week, I discovered rose harissa makes zucchini practically dance in my mouth.

My meals are also a lot more balanced, so I don't need to snack like I used to.

I don't miss red meat at all

red meat beef steak
I used to eat a lot of red meat. Owen Franken/Getty Images

I used to love steaks, cheeseburgers, bacon, even raw red meat - one of my favorite dishes in restaurants was steak tartare.

I thought I'd really struggle without it, but amazingly, I don't miss it at all. I've also realized that my body wasn't made for red meat and that bloating and intense stomach cramps don't need to accompany every meal I have.

That was one of the near-instantaneous benefits I noticed when I started following a Mediterranean diet. I no longer had stomach pains after every meal and waistbands were no longer a source of massive discomfort.

But I've really had to up my intake of legumes, like lentils and chickpeas, in addition to having fish and eggs a couple of times a week, to ensure I'm getting enough protein in my diet.

It's easy to order out or make meals at home

med diet 2
It's easy to find Mediterranean-friendly options on takeout menus. Jennifer Barton for Insider

It's true that preparing a dish, even a salad, requires more effort than opening a bag of chips. But I've been able to find some great, easy meals on the Mediterranean diet.

I grew up in New York, so takeout is practically part of my DNA, and I'm happy to report that when I'm feeling lazy, or I have a craving for delivery, it's as easy to order Mediterranean-diet friendly choices as it is to go for burgers or pizza.

A veggie moussaka is the most warming comfort food on a cold winter's day.

Also, you can find precooked (or frozen) quinoa, lentils, brown rice, and more, so if you're in a rush, you can have a healthy meal in minutes just by tossing a few ingredients together and heating them up.

It can be a cheap alternative

Seafood, fish, avocados, and certain types of olive oil can all be costly. Fortunately, it's really easy to make budget-friendly swaps and still stick to a Mediterranean diet.

Canned tuna, beans, and vegetables as well as frozen fish are all cheaper alternatives. Plus making your own dips, like hummus, is easier and tastier than most supermarket alternatives.

Additionally, you can batch-cook and freeze meals to save cash and help them last longer.

You can also spend a lot on this food, especially if you go to local delis

One of the reasons it's so easy to stick to a Mediterranean diet is that it's so readily available today.

Within a few blocks of my place, there are two cafe-delis that stock everything from homemade baba ghanoush and hummus to cupboard and fridge staples like quinoa, feta, fresh fish, and Halloumi. They also sell premade salads, grilled vegetable dishes, soups, and more.

It's all totally delicious, but it's also expensive.

Making your own dishes is infinitely cheaper, but it's good to know you can get all of the essentials at your convenience - or run out and grab a healthy lunch when you simply don't have the time to cook.

I've discovered so many new ways to make vegetables exciting

med diet 3
Vegetables can be exciting if you know how to prepare them. Jennifer Barton for Insider

I never understood how enjoyable it can be to eat a plate of rainbow food, but now I get it. Every meal I make is full of yellows, oranges, reds, greens, purples.

One of the reasons I never appreciated the full potential of veggies is that I didn't realize quite how versatile they were. I'd mainly have them raw, chopped up and thrown in a salad, or roasted before. And I'd often have leftovers from my weekly veg box that I wasn't sure what to do with.

I now spend my days doing all kinds of exciting things with veggies - charring, puréeing, grilling, mashing, whizzing them into soups, stuffing them, steaming them, using them as toppings.

Instead of just mashing potatoes, I now turn butter beans or cannellini beans into a mash. Puréed beets have become a favorite dip when I want an alternative to hummus. And green pepper - which I really dislike raw - has become my top choice for an omelet filling.

There isn't just one Mediterranean diet

I think one of the biggest misconceptions I had about the Mediterranean diet before I started following it was that it was pretty limited.

I hadn't quite appreciated the sheer geographic variety of the foods available that were super easy to cook, wonderfully tasty, and all fell under the "Mediterranean" umbrella.

Although a Mediterranean diet can be Greek, French, Spanish, and Italian, it's also Turkish, Lebanese, Israeli, and Moroccan. For example, Chef Yotam Ottolenghi's cookbooks are a delicious introduction to the sheer variety of Mediterranean cooking.

I've learned about so many new ingredients and herbs, which have really helped me expand my cooking repertoire and add tons of flavor to dishes, without excess salt.

You can get sick of fish - I definitely did

fish
I like fish, but eating it every day can get boring. Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

If you're following a Mediterranean diet, then you can expect to eat a few servings of poultry or fish a week because, alongside eggs, it can be a great way to add some protein to your diet.

I've stopped eating white meat, but I love fish, eggs, and seafood.

A couple of servings of fish like tuna, salmon, mackerel, or sardines is recommended on the Mediterranean diet, but last summer, after getting into a routine of salmon with vegetables every other day - because it's just so easy to cook - I definitely hit a wall.

I was feeling bored and uninspired by fish. There really is such a thing as too much salmon.

I tried cooking fish in different ways: steaming, barbecuing, frying, turning it into a paté. That helped, but in the end, I had to take a break for a couple of weeks and get my protein from eggs, chickpeas, and lentils instead.

My kids and husband love it, too

One of the biggest bonuses of this diet is how much my family is enjoying it.

My husband used to be a voracious meat eater, but he didn't complain when I presented him with portobello "steaks" and butter-bean mash the other night. In fact, he loved it.

My kids - aged 10 and under - are already more knowledgeable about fruits, vegetables, and whole grains than I was in my 20s, and they've tasted everything from golden beets to passion fruit.

They're also really excited to prepare dishes with me, so they're benefiting by learning all about the cooking process and where these foods come from, too.

Olive oil is now my favorite ingredient

olive oil
I use several different kinds of olive oil every week. iStock

Heavy salad dressings, packed with cream, mayonnaise, salt, and plenty of artificial ingredients, used to be a requirement for me if I was going to eat lettuce or spinach.

Now, I'm completely obsessed with olive oil, and I delight in making different types of dressings with it - throwing in some apple-cider vinegar, adding a spoonful of mustard, combining with sage leaves.

I use the cheapest kind for cooking and extra-virgin olive oil for a dressing base and fish marinade.

I even have garlic and chili varieties, which are amazing for drizzling over eggs or roasted veg.

My skin's improved since I started the diet

My skin used to be angry, inflamed, and sore.

I have rosacea, redness, dryness, and acne, an unsightly combination that's led me to shield myself from photos and hold my babies up in front of my face to cover up my ruddy cheeks and recurrent outbreaks.

The Mediterranean diet is full of anti-inflammatory foods - Omega-3-rich fish, green vegetables, nuts, fruit, and olive oil - and although I didn't start eating this way for my skin, I've been blown away by the results.

My skin has improved significantly over the past year and a half. It's really calmed down and sometimes, very occasionally, it even gets that hint of a healthy glow from the inside.

It's helped me to discover a love of cooking

The main reason I'm a Mediterranean-diet convert is that it makes me feel good, inside and out.

I have a healthier and happier relationship with food now. I like that I know what I'm feeding myself and my family, and I enjoy cooking in a way I never did before.

As someone who never learned how to cook growing up, I never thought chopping vegetables or sprinkling herbs into a pan would be one of the activities I enjoy doing with my family.

Making this lifestyle change hasn't just expanded my repertoire of ingredients and dishes, it's helped me discover the simple pleasures that cooking and eating well can bring.

Read More:

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Can the Space Force repair its image and be taken seriously?

    Despite all the jokes about galactic warfare, the Space Force's Earth-bound national security mission is no laughing matter.

  • Fox News guest claims Michelle Obama to blame for schools not reopening during Covid pandemic

    Rachel Campos-Duffy claims former first lady could get schools reopen 'with one little tweet'

  • Florida man sentenced in Giuliani-related fraud case

    A Florida businessman whose fraud-busting business was exposed as a fraud itself was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison in a case in which prosecutors said Rudy Giuliani was hired as a consultant to attract investors. David Correia, 45, was sentenced remotely by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan. The judge cited Correia's lesser role in the fraud scheme — he was charged alongside co-defendant Lev Parnas — and medical issues that might make his time in prison more challenging as he granted requests for leniency. He also ordered Correia to pay back the roughly $43,000 he received illegally, as well as over $2 million in restitution.

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Syria 'finds' body of famed archaeologist beheaded by Islamic State

    Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.

  • Democrats fire back at Trump’s lawyers ahead of impeachment trial, saying he ‘betrayed the American people’

    'He has no valid excuse or defence for his actions. And his efforts to escape accountability are entirely unavailing'

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • Trump administration’s handling of the Covid ‘even more dire than we thought’, says Biden

    Joe Biden rounded on his predecessor’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic, saying “it was even more dire than we thought”. In his first major interview since becoming president, Mr Biden told CBS news anchor, Norah O’Donnell, the country faced a challenge to reach herd immunity before the end of the summer. The US president said the rate of vaccination had to be accelerated to meet the target of 75 per cent of Americans getting the jab set by infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Mr Biden said his administration had been led to believe there was far more vaccine available than turned out. “So that’s why we’ve ramped up every way we can,” he added. The new administration is using the Defence Production Act to get companies to boost production of vaccine and protective equipment.

  • A shipmaster is buried in Colombia, but his widow can't prove his death in Venezuela

    A year after a Colombian oil tanker captain was murdered by Venezuela's military, his widow says she still cannot claim his pension to support their two sons as the Venezuelan government refuses to authenticate his death certificate. Jaime Herrera, 59, was shot dead on board the tanker in February 2020 by officers tasked with guarding his crew, according to a Reuters investigation published last year that highlighted his death as an example of Venezuela's lawlessness. Now, Herrera's widow, Claudia Fortich, says the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia has left her in a desperate limbo without the legal right to access his savings.

  • Pope moves ahead with plans to meet Shiite leader in Iraq

    Pope Francis will meet with Iraq's top Shiite Muslim cleric, Ali al-Sistani, during a trip next month that will also include a pilgrimage to ancient Christian communities that were emptied and devastated in battles with the Islamic State group. The Vatican on Monday released the itinerary of Francis’ March 5-8 visit to Iraq, his first foreign trip since being grounded for 16 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Francis’ main reason for making the first-ever papal trip to Iraq is to encourage the country’s Christians, who faced decades of discrimination by Iraq’s Muslims before being persecuted by the Islamic State group starting in 2014.

  • Twin blasts in Afghanistan kill at least one

    A separate blast in the center of Nangarhar province, Jalalabad, caused by a roadside bomb targeting a police vehicle wounded four people including two civilians, said provincial police spokesman Farid Khan.No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts.Bombings in recent weeks have targeted politicians, security officials, human rights activists and journalists.The Taliban and the Afghan government have been negotiating in Qatar to reach a peace deal.Those talks resumed in January after an almost month-long break, but negotiators and diplomats say there has since been little progress.

  • Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

    Twitter users advised that he should turn off his TV if he was 'triggered'

  • Sturgeon's husband told his evidence to Salmond inquiry is 'not credible'

    Nicola Sturgeon’s husband had been accused of giving "not credible" testimony to a Holyrood inquiry and Scottish prosecutors are facing mounting calls to investigate him for potentially lying under oath. Peter Murrell, who is also the SNP’s chief executive, on Monday denied giving false statements to Holyrood's Alex Salmond inquiry during a previous hearing but was told it was “self evident” he had done so. One MSP told him directly that they did not believe his claim that his wife kept him in the dark about an explosive meeting with Alex Salmond at the couple's home. He was also accused of making false claims about whether he had been at home during the meeting and about the existence of text messages he sent to other party officials about sex assault investigations facing the former party leader.

  • Former FDA chief predicts states will make COVID-19 vaccines 'generally available' by April

    One of the major challenges the United States is facing in its COVID-19 vaccine drive is the fact that demand is outstripping supply, but Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb thinks that will flip suddenly and "sooner than we think." In an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday, Gottlieb noted that vaccine production is ramping up — about 220 million doses will be put into the market by the end of March, and another 100 million will be made available in April. Those numbers will be higher if the FDA soon authorizes Johnson & Johnson's candidate for emergency use, as Gottlieb expects. By that point, he said, states will likely have to make the shots "generally available" because a shrinking, but still significant reluctance to get vaccinated among the American public means there won't be enough takers if only specific groups of people have access. "If we continue to ration it based on more and more narrow slices of the population, it's going to get harder to administer. So, I think we're just going to have to open this up to general availability, which is good news," he said, pinpointing the end of March and "certainly" April as target dates. Gottlieb cautioned that doesn't mean everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by April 1, but he does think most people will be able to schedule an appointment. "We're going to run out of demand sooner than we think. At some point in March and certainly by the end of March we're going to have to make this generally available ... everyone is going to be able to go online and get an appointment sooner than we think," says @ScottGottliebMD. pic.twitter.com/0mnWAUJN9J — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutTrump's impeachment lawyers argue he only wanted supporters to 'fight' in 'the figurative sense'

  • South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine drive

    South Africa has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn't effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. The disappointing early results indicate that an inoculation drive using the AstraZeneca vaccine may not be useful. Preliminary data from a small study suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine offers only “minimal protection against mild-moderate disease" caused by the variant in South Africa.

  • 200 missing and feared dead after glacier collapse in India

    “This looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting,” a leading scientist said.

  • Biden administration suspends Trump asylum deals with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

    The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hardline immigration policies. In a statement, State Department Secretary Antony Blinken said the United States had "suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden."

  • Irish 'open to extension of Brexit grace period to solve border row'

    The Irish Government is open to the extension of a grace period for the Northern Ireland Protocol to resolve a row over customs check at the border, the country’s foreign minister has said. Simon Coveney said his Government could accept "modest extensions" to the period but insisted there could be no renegotiation of the terms of the protocol, which governs trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland after the end of the Brexit transition period. Some EU customs checks, which will eventually take place at the Irish Sea border, have been temporarily relaxed to allow for the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following loyalist threats against port officials in Belfast and Larne, Michael Gove has called on the European Commission to extend the grace period to allow border issues to be resolved. Mr Coveney appeared open to the idea but did not signal whether he would accept Mr Gove’s proposed extension to January 2023. "We need to try to find accommodation for each other here that can reduce tensions in Northern Ireland, can respond to legitimate concerns, regardless of who's raising them, so that we can show that the protocol can be flexible when needed," Mr Coveney told RTE Radio One. "But at the same time that is not a renegotiation of the protocol, it's about using the protocol as it is now and flexibilities within it. “I would be open to advocating for modest extensions of grace periods when appropriate to try to, first of all, reassure people that we're listening to them in Northern Ireland, because we are, and then, secondly, so that we can ensure that businesses can operate as best they can under the protocol. "But that's not the same thing as scrapping the protocol and it's important to make a strong distinction between the two." Tensions over the Irish border issue were exacerbated last month by the EU’s suggestion that it could trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to block vaccines entering Northern Ireland from the Republic, which remains in the EU. The move would have effectively imposed a hard border on the island of Ireland, which both the UK and EU have sought to avoid during Brexit negotiations. Officials quickly backtracked and withdrew the suggestion. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, admitted it was an error. "We make mistakes every day. We learn every day,” she said. “That corona pandemic is like a rollercoaster. But I am convinced that we can only get out of this pandemic together.” Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, said the suggestion of invoking Article 16 had “undermined” the Protocol and called for “urgent action” to resolve the issues, including extending the grace period. The DUP is urging the UK Government to scrap the protocol altogether, and is pursuing a series of political moves aimed at undermining the mechanism, including a boycott on engagement with the Irish Government on issues related to its operation and a vow to oppose any protocol-related legislation at the Assembly. Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP party in Northern Ireland, called on unionists to “learn the lesson that they should have learned a number of times over the past 100 years” and work with other parties to find a workable solution to the customs issues. “Come and work with us, let's get together. The spirit of powersharing is what's important right now, working in partnership to deal with the problems,” he said.

  • U.K. vaccine minister anticipating 'annual' booster COVID-19 shots to fend off variants

    Nadhim Zahawi, the United Kingdom's vaccine minister, anticipates the need for people to get vaccinated annually to protect against coronavirus mutations, BBC reports. The speculation comes as the vaccine developed by the promising University of Oxford and AstraZeneca was shown to offer only "minimal protection" against mild COVID-19 infections from the so-called South African variant of the coronavirus in a not-yet-peer-reviewed study. "We see very much probably an annual or booster in the autumn and then an annual [shot], in the way we do with flu vaccinations where you look at what variant of virus is spreading throughout the world, rapidly produce a variant of vaccine, and then begin to vaccinate and protect the nation," Zahawi said. The good news is that Prof. Sarah Gilbert, Oxford's lead vaccine developer, thinks the shots will prevent severe disease from the South African variant, and therefore should still help lift the burden on health care systems in the meantime. Beyond that, it sounds like her team will be able to adapt relatively quickly — she added that Oxford and AstraZeneca will likely have a modified version of the vaccine available in the fall that will be wired to defend against the South African variant. Read more at BBC. More stories from theweek.comWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutTrump's impeachment lawyers argue he only wanted supporters to 'fight' in 'the figurative sense'