12 Things A Tax Expert Says You Should Know About Filing Your Return In 2022
Welp, it's the most ugh time of the year again — tax season. And as usual, I have a lot of questions. Questions like, "Already??" and "Are you serious???" But also questions like, "What's new this year?" and "How can I get my refund ASAP?"
For answers, I reached out to Kemberley Washington. She's the tax analyst of Forbes Advisor and a former IRS agent, so when it comes to tax questions, she's my #1 go-to. Here's what she says you need to know this year:
1.First, if your federal student loans have been on pause, let out a sigh of relief — the payment freeze won't effect your taxes.
Federal student loans have been paused since March 2020, and the pause was most recently extended at the end of last year. Washington says, "In December 2021, President Biden announced some student loan borrowers aren't required to make payments until May 2022. If you took advantage of the payment freeze in 2021, it won't impact your taxes."
2.If you got a stimulus payment in 2021, you won't have to pay taxes on it.
3.And if you're still waiting on the third stimulus payment or part of it, there's a tax credit you can take.
Washington explains, "If you haven't received the third stimulus payment or only a partial payment (less than $1,400), you may qualify for the Recovery Rebate Tax Credit. You'll need to complete the Recovery Rebate Tax Credit worksheet to request any additional payments you may be due for your 2021 tax return. If you have received the full third stimulus payment ($1,400), there is no action you need to take."
FYI, a tax credit is an amount that the IRS will subtract directly from the amount that you owe in taxes.
4.Working from home? Here's what you need to know about taking a deduction for your home office.
Even though tons of folks are working from home, Washington says we won't all qualify for the home office deduction. She says, "If you are self-employed or a partner, which is an owner in a partnership, and primarily work from home, you may be able to take a deduction for your home office expenses. However, if you work for an employer, you unfortunately will not be able to take the deduction. Though, you may qualify if you have a side gig and also work for an employer."
If you're not sure if you qualify, you may want to ask a tax pro for individual guidance.
Just so you know, when you take a tax deduction, that amount is subtracted from your taxable income. You might also hear some people call deductions "write offs." For the 2021 tax year, the standard deduction for a single filer is $12,550.
5.If you received unemployment payments in 2021, you may owe taxes on them.
6.And if you were eligible for child tax credit payments last year, look for your Letter 6419 and be sure to verify that the amount it lists is correct.
Thanks to the Child Tax Credit, we're on a path to cut child poverty by 40%. If you're one of the 30 million families who've already received the CTC, you still need to file your taxes. That's the only way to receive the second half of the benefit. https://t.co/Dp6EwyY2Z7
"Keep in mind the IRS recently announced that some letters mailed were inaccurate and encouraged taxpayers to verify the amount using the IRS online account. If you don't have an online account, you can sign up for one for free. The account not only allows you to check prior child tax credit payments, but you can retrieve your prior year tax returns, set up payment arrangements, and check your tax balances."
7.If you donated to charity last year, you can now take a deduction for giving without having to itemize.
Each year when you file your taxes, you have the choice to either take the standard deduction (a fixed amount tied to your tax filing status) or itemize your deductions, listing each individually. For most people, the standard deduction is the easiest and reduces taxable income more than itemizing. According the IRS, about 9 out of 10 people end up taking the standard deduction.
But what's new this year is that you can take a deduction for charitable giving without having to itemize, which means more people now have access to this deduction. Washington says, "A taxpayer can take a deduction up to $300 for single filers (up to $600 for married filing joint) for cash contributions made to a charitable organization without itemizing their deductions."
8.Speaking of deductions, Washington says there are a handful of common ones that people tend to overlook.
9.Not sure if you should file yourself or see a pro? Here are some situations when it might make sense to get some help.
If you just have a W-2 from one job, it's probably going to be cheapest and easiest to file your taxes yourself. But for more complicated tax situations, seeing a pro can be well worth it. "As a CPA and former IRS agent, there are certain filing situations that you should hire a professional," Washington says. "I have seen many 'do it yourself' tax returns that landed in the hands of an IRS auditor."
She says that the following situations are times when you most likely want to get help from a professional:
"• You just started a business in the 2021 tax year or have a complex business structure, such as an S-corporation, partnership, or corporation.
• You have employees, or you’re self-employed.
• You experienced a recent change in your tax situation (such as your marital status, dependents, a job change, moving to a different state).
• You sold a property in the 2021 tax year.
• You worked in multiple states."
10.If you're hoping to get a refund ASAP, file early and do it online.
11.And if you owe but can't pay by the April 18 tax deadline, you do have options.
Everyone loves a tax refund, but owing is another story. Luckily, if you can't afford to pay up by this year's April 18 deadline, Washington says, "The IRS offers many options to help taxpayers with payments, which includes installment agreements, deferred payment options, or requesting a hardship. You can also request an offer in compromise, which allows you to pay a lower amount than what you may owe the IRS."
12.Finally, take a deep breath and remember: No matter what any of those funny viral tweets say, it's actually super unlikely that you could end up in jail for making an honest mistake on your taxes.
IRS: hey time to do taxes guess how much you owe Me: i don’t want to guess can you just tell meIRS: …Me: hello?IRS: i’m thinking of a number between one and jail
