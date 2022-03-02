12 Things A Tax Expert Says You Should Know About Filing Your Return In 2022

Welp, it's the most ugh time of the year again — tax season. And as usual, I have a lot of questions. Questions like, "Already??" and "Are you serious???" But also questions like, "What's new this year?" and "How can I get my refund ASAP?"

For answers, I reached out to Kemberley Washington . She's the tax analyst of Forbes Advisor and a former IRS agent, so when it comes to tax questions, she's my #1 go-to. Here's what she says you need to know this year:

1. First, if your federal student loans have been on pause, let out a sigh of relief — the payment freeze won't effect your taxes.

Federal student loans have been paused since March 2020, and the pause was most recently extended at the end of last year. Washington says, "In December 2021, President Biden announced some student loan borrowers aren't required to make payments until May 2022. If you took advantage of the payment freeze in 2021, it won't impact your taxes."

2. If you got a stimulus payment in 2021, you won't have to pay taxes on it.

There were three stimulus payments issued during the pandemic, and two of them may have hit your bank account in 2021: the $600 payment that rolled out in December 2020 and January 2021, and the $1,400 payment in March 2021. If you got stimulus payments in 2021, Washington says they won't have any effect on your taxes. "Stimulus payments aren't considered taxable income." Richard Stephen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. And if you're still waiting on the third stimulus payment or part of it, there's a tax credit you can take.

Washington explains, "If you haven't received the third stimulus payment or only a partial payment (less than $1,400), you may qualify for the Recovery Rebate Tax Credit. You'll need to complete the Recovery Rebate Tax Credit worksheet to request any additional payments you may be due for your 2021 tax return. If you have received the full third stimulus payment ($1,400), there is no action you need to take."

FYI, a tax credit is an amount that the IRS will subtract directly from the amount that you owe in taxes.

Some credits, including the Recovery Rebate Tax Credit, can even carry over into your refund. So if you haven't gotten the third stimulus check yet, you can claim this credit to get $1,400 added to your refund or, if you owe, see your tax bill reduced by $1,400. Jessie Casson / Getty Images

4. Working from home? Here's what you need to know about taking a deduction for your home office

Even though tons of folks are working from home, Washington says we won't all qualify for the home office deduction. She says, "If you are self-employed or a partner, which is an owner in a partnership, and primarily work from home, you may be able to take a deduction for your home office expenses. However, if you work for an employer, you unfortunately will not be able to take the deduction. Though, you may qualify if you have a side gig and also work for an employer."

If you're not sure if you qualify, you may want to ask a tax pro for individual guidance.

Just so you know, when you take a tax deduction , that amount is subtracted from your taxable income. You might also hear some people call deductions "write offs." For the 2021 tax year, the standard deduction for a single filer is $12,550

Washington says, "There are two main requirements you’ll need in order to take the home office deduction on your tax return — you must use part of your home for conducting your business regularly, and your home must be your principal place of business. If you’re planning to take advantage of the home office deduction, I’d recommend you keep documents handy to verify your home office, which could include receipts, mortgage interest, cable, utilities, etc." BTW, both homeowners and renters can take this deduction if their work qualifies. Pekic / Getty Images

5. If you received unemployment payments in 2021, you may owe taxes on them.

Washington explains, "Unemployment compensation received in 2021 is taxable. However, there is an exception. If you received unemployment compensation in 2021 for 2020, you might qualify for a tax exclusion. In 2020, Congress passed a law that allowed recipients to exclude up to $10,200 of unemployment compensation from their taxes. To qualify, your adjusted gross income (AGI) must be less than $150,000." Courtneyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. And if you were eligible for child tax credit payments last year, look for your Letter 6419 and be sure to verify that the amount it lists is correct.

"Keep in mind the IRS recently announced that some letters mailed were inaccurate and encouraged taxpayers to verify the amount using the IRS online account . If you don't have an online account, you can sign up for one for free. The account not only allows you to check prior child tax credit payments, but you can retrieve your prior year tax returns, set up payment arrangements, and check your tax balances."

"If the total child tax credit you qualify for exceeds how much you already received through your advance child tax credit payments, you can claim the remaining amount on your 2021 tax return. If you received more than you qualify for, you need to repay some or all of the excess payments." Scott Eisen / Getty Images for ParentsTogether

7. If you donated to charity last year, you can now take a deduction for giving without having to itemize.

Each year when you file your taxes, you have the choice to either take the standard deduction (a fixed amount tied to your tax filing status) or itemize your deductions, listing each individually. For most people, the standard deduction is the easiest and reduces taxable income more than itemizing. According the IRS, about 9 out of 10 people end up taking the standard deduction.

But what's new this year is that you can take a deduction for charitable giving without having to itemize, which means more people now have access to this deduction. Washington says, "A taxpayer can take a deduction up to $300 for single filers (up to $600 for married filing joint) for cash contributions made to a charitable organization without itemizing their deductions."

8. Speaking of deductions, Washington says there are a handful of common ones that people tend to overlook.

Washington says these deductions often slip through the cracks: "• Bad debt expense deduction — if someone owes you money from a loan you provided, or if you paid a home contractor to perform work but they did not complete the task. • Self-employed health insurance deduction — if you’re self-employed and pay health insurance premiums. • Expenses for your kids — you can claim child and depended care credit for qualified expenses, which includes summer camps, education below kindergarten, before and after school care, transportation costs, and care outside of your home, while you or your spouse work or search for work. • Teacher’s educator expense — expenses you pay as a teacher for books, supplies, computer equipment, classroom materials and other related expenses. • Personal protective equipment (PPE) — hand sanitizer, masks, and wipes." Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty Images

9. Not sure if you should file yourself or see a pro? Here are some situations when it might make sense to get some help.

If you just have a W-2 from one job, it's probably going to be cheapest and easiest to file your taxes yourself. But for more complicated tax situations, seeing a pro can be well worth it. "As a CPA and former IRS agent, there are certain filing situations that you should hire a professional," Washington says. "I have seen many 'do it yourself' tax returns that landed in the hands of an IRS auditor."

She says that the following situations are times when you most likely want to get help from a professional:

"• You just started a business in the 2021 tax year or have a complex business structure, such as an S-corporation, partnership, or corporation.

• You have employees, or you’re self-employed.

• You experienced a recent change in your tax situation (such as your marital status, dependents, a job change, moving to a different state).

• You sold a property in the 2021 tax year.

• You worked in multiple states."

10. If you're hoping to get a refund ASAP, file early and do it online.

"Last year, the IRS reported delays for millions of tax refunds beyond the typical 21 day processing time due to a backlog," Washington says. "Filing early can help speed up the process because the earlier your tax return gets to the IRS, the sooner it's processed." But that's not the only way to speed up your refund. "Another tip is to file electronically and use direct deposit. Make sure your tax return is accurate, so you don't have to encounter any additional delays with the IRS." Constantine Johnny / Getty Images

11. And if you owe but can't pay by the April 18 tax deadline, you do have options.

Everyone loves a tax refund, but owing is another story. Luckily, if you can't afford to pay up by this year's April 18 deadline, Washington says, "The IRS offers many options to help taxpayers with payments, which includes installment agreements, deferred payment options, or requesting a hardship. You can also request an offer in compromise, which allows you to pay a lower amount than what you may owe the IRS."

12. Finally, take a deep breath and remember: No matter what any of those funny viral tweets say, it's actually super unlikely that you could end up in jail for making an honest mistake on your taxes.

