12 top-rated outdoor fire pits to cozy up your yard before fall rolls in

Nothing says fall better than a crackling outdoor fire pit. Setting ablaze a pile of kindling and logs, taking a cozy seat beside it, and relaxing within its warm glow makes the upcoming “winter is coming” concept a little more bearable.

We’ve rounded up 12 choice outdoor fire pits that are in stock right now so you can better enjoy some autumn weather in your backyard.

1. Solo Stove Fire Pits

Outdated campfires everywhere just got a facelift.

We must kick this list off with our cult favorite Solo Stove fire pits, which come in a variety of sizes, from the portable and compact Ranger to the massive Yukon model.

These stainless steel, smokeless pits feature a special design that promotes airflow, and they look more like a large can than something you’d feel nostalgic for at a campsite.

But take our word for it—they’re awesome.

2. Breeo X Series Smokeless Fire Pit

This Breeo fire pit will continue to look more and more appealing as it weathers with time.

Get ready for a near-perfect outdoor experience, with a Breeo fire pit that is made in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This fire pit is engineered to drastically reduce smoke output thanks to its trademark airflow system and the double-walled convection.

When your hunger’s drowning out the roar of the fire, add on an Outpost grill and kettle hook (the sear plate is great for steaks and burgers).

“If your family complains about smelling like smoke every time you have a fire, this stove is the answer,” says one shopper. Another puts doubters at ease, “I was skeptical, but this fire pit really is smokeless.” Reviewers also appreciate the beautiful patina over time.

Get the Breeo X Series Smokeless Fire Pit at Amazon starting at $349

3. Tiki Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit

No wood, no problem!

When your brand is famous for making bamboo torches for the last 60 years, your fire pit would hope for the same notoriety. Not only does this Tiki brand steel and stained-wood pit look great, its internal airflow system and ash pan mean low smoke, less smell, and less mess.

No wood? It also comes with sawdust pellet packs. With almost 1,000 5-star reviews, it seems shoppers are aghast at just how high quality this pit is. “What a good looking fire pit,” exclaims one. The convenience of the wood packs also drew attention as “a great option for a 30-minute fire.”

Get the Tiki Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit at Amazon for $297.50

4. YeSea Propane Fire Pit Table

This modern fire pit table is sure to keep you toasty and warm as those chilly autumn nights roll in.

When you want to keep the fuel source hassle-free (translate: no wood) this propane fire pit has you covered. It offers plenty of stable burning, minus the ash and smoke.

Off season, cover it and the faux wicker base becomes an attractive outdoor table. It’s available in espresso brown, khaki and gray, with or without the waterproof cover.

Reviewers love the 55,000 BTUs of heat coming off of this toasty treasure, with several calling it a “great product at a great price.”

Get the YeSea Propane Fire Pit Table at Amazon for $539

5. Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit

Cook, sizzle, and roast your food favorites with this dual fire pit and grill.

If you find setting up your burn logs and getting your fire to light a challenge, this Bali Outdoors fire pit’s unique collapsible triangle log rack helps you achieve better ventilation for parenting a fledgling fire.

When it comes time to do a little outdoor cooking, the grill swivels 360 degrees, while the outer ledge makes for convenient access to roasting supplies. With thousands of 5-star reviews, this super sturdy fire pit is “perfect for a backyard fire.” And, the “foot rail is great for toasty tootsies.”

Get the Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit at Amazon for $149.99

6. Better Homes & Gardens Lattice Antique Bronze Rectangle Fire Pit

This classy fire pit will create the perfect outdoor environment for friends and family to gather around.

Whether you’re sitting alone or surrounded by friends, warming up to this pretty fire pit creates magic. Going rogue in shape—it’s a rectangular with lattice sides, instead of a traditional circle—it’s made from durable steel with an antique bronze finish and includes a steel mesh spark guard.

Shoppers love this pit’s size. “So many more people can stand around it,” says one. It also earns kudos for being easy to assemble.

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Lattice Antique Bronze Rectangle Fire Pit at Walmart for $147

7. Jennabel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

This fire pit from Ebern Designs is a simple, yet sophisticated choice for those who gravitate to minimalist home décor.

Modern, minimalistic design brings an industrial feel to your space with this cement or granite fire pit. Its heat-resistant magnesium oxide construction is durable, while the removable fire bowl makes it easy to clean up with the season.

Reviewers love this fire pit’s versatility, calling it a “great accent to the patio,” and mentioning it’s a “fireplace on cool nights and a planter in warmer weather.”

The open space beneath the pit also doubles as storage for wood.

Get the Jennabel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit at Wayfair for $187.99

8. City Bonfires Portable Fire Pit

Marshmallows, anyone?

When space is lacking but your desire for fire is heating up, these portable mini bonfires fit the bill (and the tiniest of spots). Perfect for urban settings, these convenient and controlled fires are easy to light and can be reused for your next s’mores session.

Given an “A+++++” from one shopper,” these tiny “fire pits” are “perfect for the beach, camping, or just chilling in the backyard.”

Get City Bonfires Portable Fire Pit, set of 2, at Amazon for $37.98

9. Big Horn Black Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit

This heavy-duty fire pit is sure to stand the test of time.

This heavy duty steel fire pit turns the notion of boring 180 degrees.

Its do-it-all construction means you can relax by the fire or put its flames to work to cook with its adjustable cooking grate and porcelain-coated charcoal pan.

With hundreds of 5-star reviews, 90% of buyers recommend this grill. One gave it the highest praise of “best yard fire pit ever.” Another notes it “ventilates to burn efficiently,” with enough size “to distribute the wood to cook efficiently.”

Get the Big Horn Black Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit at Lowe’s for $229

10. Tremont Outdoor Fire Pit

The Tremont Outdoor Fire Pit from Crate & Barrel is constructed of sleek black iron, making it an appealing addition for your backyard.

A minimalist’s dream, this black, sleek, wood-burning fire pit offers a design-conscious bowl and open base for the illusion of floating fire. The wood-burning concept includes a spark screen and poker tool, and the base conveniently doubles as a table when not in use.

Reviewers had huge praise for this small pit’s overall design and aesthetic. Bonus noted by some: The exposed fire is a great way to warm your feet during a fire.

Get the Tremont Outdoor Fire Pit from Crate & Barrel for $499

11. Outland Living Firebowl 893

Outland Living's fire pit is highly-rated, and we can surely see why.

This all-weather, outdoor portable propane gas fire pit delivers a clean and smokeless flame. Its the natural lava rock set enhances the flickering effect, despite the wood-less propane burn.

Over 8,500 5-star reviews can’t be wrong. “Mobile enough you can move it around the yard or even throw it in the trunk for road trips.” One shopper notes, “This fire sits lower to the ground, so the heat has a chance to radiate out before it rises, resulting in a much warmer fire.”

Get the Outland Living Firebowl 893 at Amazon for $135.99

12. Teamson Peaktop Round Wood Burning Fire Pit

This fire pit is a small wonder, perfect for those who are working with limited room in their outdoor space.

With its shape and gray color, this wood-burning fire pit gives off a space age vibe, while casting a peaceful glow throughout your outdoor space. The open design is crafted from concrete and metal.

Sparking much love among smaller patio owners, it “looks much more expensive than the price,” one shopper says. “If you have a small space, this is a perfect choice.”

Get the Teamson Peaktop Round Wood Burning Fire Pit at QVC for $144.88

