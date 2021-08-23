12 Treehouse Airbnb Rentals Across the U.S. to Truly Get Away

Architectural Digest

In 2018, the homeowners, a Dutch-Canadian family, enlisted the husband-and-wife duo behind Group AU to completely reimagine the three-bedroom home nestled within a highly wooded lot in the Berkshires. Get it now! Appropriately named the Cliff House, this Mid-Century-inspired bungalow is built right into a red rock wall of a canyon alcove in Cortez, Colorado. Get it now! A cabin that’s equal parts rustic and polished, the post and beam converted barn is arranged in a traditional saltbox configuration that’s completely devoid of nails (only joinery), which explains the impressive scale of the rugged rough-hewn timber posts.