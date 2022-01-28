12 winter home decor ideas that will cozy up your space

The holidays are over but sadly, for many of us, winter is not. Without the twinkle of a Christmas tree and the festiveness of holiday decor, the short dark days and long cold nights can make your home feel empty and dreary.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to decorate your home for winter that will add warmth and coziness. These 12 winter decor ideas are sure to brighten not only your living space, but also your spirits until the snow melts and the sun is finally shining again.

1. Lighted Birch Tree

You can set this tree on a mantle, dresser or side table.

Who said pre-lit trees are only for Christmas? With this lighted 2-foot birch tree, you can snuggle by the glimmer of a beautifully lit tree long after your Christmas tree comes down. A huge hit with more than 3,000 Amazon reviewers who called it a “year round room brightener,” the tree sports warm LED lights that run on low-voltage power and will last for hours and hours.

Get the LED Lighted Birch Tree from Amazon for $16.99

2. Embroidered Snowflake Throw Pillow Covers

Winterize your throw pillows with these snowflake covers.

Reviewers rave about the quality of these dreamy pillowcases, which are made of a durable cotton linen and embroidered with a raised snowflake design. Available in four colors, they're easy to slip onto your existing throw pillows, and even easier to fold up and store away when spring finally hits. Bonus: At under $20, the price is so fabulous you won’t even feel guilty about adding this to your Amazon cart.

Get the Huaguoguo Embroidered Snowflake Pillowcases (Set of 2) from Amazon for $17.77

3. Homesick Candles

We love a good candle.

A candle is an easy way to instantly add some warmth to your space. Homesick candles have skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years thanks to their chic, minimalist look and unique yet comforting scents. Choose from options like Grandma's Kitchen or Book Club or go with one of the state-specific candles.

Shop candles at Homesick for $34

4. Frosted Fraser Cordless Wreath

Wreaths aren't just for Christmastime anymore.

Made of realistic faux fir, this frosted, heavily flocked wreath from Grandin Road is sure to bring jaw-dropping beauty to your home. Intended for both indoor and outdoor use, the wreath is battery-operated so you don’t need to worry about having an outlet nearby. Measuring 28 inches in diameter, it will make your home sparkle all winter long.

Get the Frosted Fraser Cordless Wreath from Grandin Road for $129

5. Oversized Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Snuggle up with this plush blanket from Amazon.

The perfect blend of functionality and beautiful home decor, this super soft throw from Amazon is a generous 60 x 80 inches of snuggly faux fur comfort. Available in five gorgeous colors, it comes highly regarded by more than 7,000 reviewers who rave that it's even warmer and cozier than the pictures make it seem.

Get the Graced Soft Luxuries Oversized Faux Fur Throw Blanket from Amazon for $49.99

6. 'Let It Snow' Kitchen Towels

Channel cold-weather vibes with these seasonal hand towels.

This set of three “Let It Snow” kitchen towels is a customer favorite at QVC. Measuring 28 inches x 28 inches and made from breathable cotton, the towel's festive red hue blends a bit of seasonal warmth into a wintery theme that is perfect to carry your decor throughout the winter. Giving it a 4.8-star rating, reviewers appreciate the towel’s fun details, like button embellishments and ric-rac trim and stitching.

Get the Design Imports “Let It Snow” Towels (Set of 3) from QVC for $33.50

7. Wooden Snowflakes

These flakes will fit right in on your fireplace mantel.

Hand-cut and painted, these farmhouse-chic wooden snowflakes blend minimalist decor with a touch of winter dazzle. With over 9,000 reviews, the snowflakes come in three sizes ranging from four to eight inches, and are available as a set or for individual purchase. No matter where you choose to display them, there’s a size that will fit perfectly in your home.

Get The Wooden Owl Wooden Snowflakes (Set of 3) from Etsy for $39

8. Cotton Flannel Snowflake Sheets

Swap out your regular sheets for these warmer flannel ones this winter.

Made of 100% brushed cotton flannel, Bee and Willow’s cozy sheet set in seasnal prints like snowflakes, plaid or pine foliage brings a classy winter touch to your bedroom decor. A hit at Bed Bath & Beyond, the sheets are praised by reviewers for their warmth and the fact that they fit even the deepest of mattresses.

Get the Bee and Willow Cotton Flannel Sheet Set in Snowflake from Bed Bath & Beyond starting at $25

9. Silver White Winters Sign

This sign may become one of your favorite things.

“Silver white winters that melt into spring” is difficult to say without humming along to the tune, but more than 4,700 Etsy shoppers agree that this rustic sign is absolutely one of their favorite things. A beautiful gray color Joanna Gaines would approve of, the sign is handcrafted from lightweight wood and is an absolute must for any winter decoration collection.

Get the Oskee Rustic Silver White Winters Sign from Etsy for $45

10. Flocked Tree Tabletop Centerpiece

If you miss your Christmas tree, this is an acceptable alternative for the rest of winter.

Bring the outside inside with these three small flocked trees, which come in assorted sizes nestled in a wooden stand. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given it rave reviews for its realistic-looking pine needles and its versatility—while it's marketed as a table centerpiece, many people say it doubles as an eye-catching bookshelf or fireplace mantel decoration.

Get the Vgia Flocked Tree Tabletop Centerpiece from Amazon for $19.99

11. Patterned Snowman Set

You can use these snowmen inside or outside.

Ranging from 4 to 6.5 inches tall, this set of five decorative snowmen is too cute to pass up. Hand-painted and designed to sit on an easel stand, each snowman features a different design, all of which can easily blend into a variety of winter-themed schemes. A fan favorite on Etsy, the snowmen are sure liven up your home with their cheery designs.

Get the EvermoreTimberCo Patterned Snowmen (Set of 5) from Etsy for $39.99

12. Snowman Table

Make Frosty part of your everyday decor with this light-up table.

Looking for a statement piece now that your Christmas tree is packed away? This adorable LED snowman table from HSN should do the trick. Whimsical in design and twinkling with battery powered lights, it's a must for festive winter decor. There’s even a cute cardinal option if snowmen don’t suit your taste.

Get the Winter Lane LED Snowman Table from HSN for $99.95

