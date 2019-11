Bom Jesus do Monte Church (Braga, Portugal)

Completed in 1772, visitors who want to ascend to the top of Bom Jesus do Monte Church (Good Jesus of the Mount) have to endure 381 feet of climbing. The Baroque stairway is iconic for many reasons, not least of all for its zigzag pattern. In July of 2019, Bom Jesus do Monte Church was named as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.