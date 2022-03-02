12 Years, 3,600 Grads: In Huge New Study, 9 In 10 Say They Are Happy With Their Graduate Business Degrees

GMAC conducted a 12-year study of over 3,600 individuals around the world from their first consideration of business school to successful graduation

The world was a very different place in 2010. Barack Obama was the U.S. president. Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan raged on. Economies around the world began clawing their way out of the Great Recession, but unemployment remained high and demand for goods services low.

But while much has changed — and much that once was considered true about business, politics, and culture is now up for debate — one thing has remained steady from then to now: The value of a graduate business degree.

That’s the main takeaway from a massive new study released today (March 2) by the Graduate Management Admission Council, the global association of more than 200 leading graduate business schools which administers the Graduate Management Admission Test. From 2010 to 2021, GMAC followed the career paths of more than 3,600 graduate business candidates around the world, surveying them on why they were pursuing a business degree, then asked those same individuals after they graduated if their degree delivered as promised. The key finding: 9 out of 10 MBA or business master’s graduates say they experienced strong career advancement and personal growth on top of financial gains.

‘A RESOUNDING “YES!”‘

GMAC’S research has generally supported sanguine analysis of graduate business education — even in the depth of the pre-Covid slump in MBA applications, it found cause for optimism in the data. In the pandemic years, its reports heralded rebounding interest in what business schools had to offer, though of course in briefer windows of study. Which is not to say GMAC has downplayed challenges, particularly for women.

The new report is a much broader, longitudinal study — and its findings may be GMAC’s most cheerful yet. Surveying candidates from 113 countries on all six populated continents who attended 728 graduate business schools or universities across 66 countries, GMAC found most were “now reaping the rewards of their distinguished business degree in a wide array of job functions and industries.” Overall, 9 of 10 graduates rated the value of their MBA or business master’s degree as good, excellent, or outstanding; over 85% concluded that their investment in graduate business education had a positive return. Most (84%) reported that their B-school experience helped improve their professional situation, while about 7 in 10 reported that it helped achieve personal (72%) and financial goals (68%).

“In the face of an ever-evolving work environment, international travel restrictions, and rising education cost, many are asking the question: ‘Is a business degree worth it?’” says Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC, in a news release accompanying GMAC’s first-of-its-kind report, titled The Value of Graduate Management Education: From the Candidate’s Perspective. “Our groundbreaking research surveyed thousands of individuals from around the world, spanning from the last financial crisis to the current pandemic-prompted economic uncertainty. An overwhelming majority of them testified that their business degree increased their employability and earnings power, prepared them for leadership positions, and supported their desired lifestyle.

“Without a doubt, their answer to the question is a resounding ‘Yes!’”

FEWER WOMEN GO TO B-SCHOOL TO GAIN STARTUP SKILLS

From the report: “About two-thirds of B-school graduates reported that they advanced at least one job level after they obtained their graduate business degrees. A greater percentage of graduates who started at more junior levels reported job level advancement after they completed graduate management education (GME) than those who started at more senior levels. More than 85% of graduates moved up from entry levels, more than half moved up from middle levels, one-third of graduates moved up from senior levels, and a quarter moved up from executive levels. Of the approximately one-third of graduates that stayed at the same level or moved down at least one job level post-GME, over 60% of them switched industries, job functions, or both.”

While most of those surveyed agreed that a graduate business degree helped them achieve personal, professional, and financial goals, making for a positive ROI and impact on their lives, the picture is more complicated for one major population group: women, who comprised 40% of survey subjects. Though they mostly share the same view as men on the value of graduate management education and its impact on their career advancement — most women (77%) and men (72%) identified “increasing job opportunities” as a top driver — the greatest gender difference was observed when men (41%) were more likely to go to B-school to develop entrepreneurship skills and own their own business than women (28%).

“The findings suggest that in today’s evolving work environment, women — perhaps more risk- averse and resource-deprived — shy away from starting their own companies and choose to work closer to home,” says Maite Salazar, chief marketing officer of GMAC. “Understanding this dynamic could inform business schools on how to encourage more women to pursue graduate management education by providing them access to and addressing their challenges in entrepreneurship.”

Moreover, a greater percentage of men (56%) reported that their graduate business experience prepared them well for international employment opportunities compared to women (46%).

In GMAC’s new study, men were more likely to go to B-school to develop entrepreneurship skills and own their own business than women

BUSINESS DEGREES LEAD TO PROMOTIONS & MOVEMENT ACROSS INDUSTRIES

A graduate business degree is good for your career — something GMAC exists to reinforce, but also has the data to back up. GMAC’s survey results confirmed that a business degree helped business school graduates move up the company ladder and pivot across job functions and industries: About two-thirds reported that they advanced at least one job level after obtaining their degrees, with advancement especially prevalent among those who started at more junior levels before completing their programs. More than 85% of graduates moved up from entry levels, more than half moved up from middle levels, one-third moved up from senior levels, and a quarter moved up from executive levels.

A notable motivation among the drivers for pursing a business degree: About half aspired to change career paths in either job function or industry. The survey found that overall, 60% of business school graduates changed job functions after obtaining their degrees, while about half moved across industries. Consulting as a job function and industry demonstrated the most versatility: Over three-quarters of those who worked in consulting after obtaining their business degrees moved from a different job function, and 70% of those who worked in consulting post-degree moved from another industry. Contrariwise, the technology industry experiences the lowest amount of transition, with only one-third moving on to a different industry after completing their graduate business education.

But while the overall percentage of candidates who reported moving to higher job levels after completing a graduate business degree was similar by gender and region, one group saw a lower percentage of candidates move up in career ladders: under-represented minorities.

U.S. URMs SOUGHT DEGREES TO IMPACT COMMUNITIES, OWN BUSINESSES

Among the top 10 leading motivations driving the pursuit of graduate business education for the entire group of surveyed candidates, increasing impact on communities ranked last at just 24%. However, in the United States, the percentage of under-represented minority (URM) candidates who sought graduate business education for that reason was 42% — nearly double that of non-URM candidates. The proportion of URM candidates who pursued a graduate business degree to develop entrepreneurship skills and own their own business was 48%, also significantly higher than that of non-URM candidates (32%).

This coincides with another key finding of the report: that compared with non-URM candidates, a lower percentage of URM candidates reported career advancements.

“In the backdrop of today’s global health and economic crisis, many career-minded individuals are shifting their perspectives, looking for social impact in their own communities and becoming their own boss to achieve financial freedom,” says Sabrina White, vice president of school and industry engagement at GMAC.

“Acknowledging these differences by race-ethnicity offers an opportunity for schools to engage in community partnerships that increase access to the benefits of graduate management education for the marginalized populations.”

More details of the full report are available on gmac.com, and a companion piece for graduate business candidates, with sample profiles of the graduates, has been published on mba.com.

