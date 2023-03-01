12 Years Ago, a Little-Known Catalyst Created Tesla as We Know It. What's Hitting Markets Now Is 4x Bigger

William Dahl
·3 min read

In late 2008, markets were in freefall as the global financial system was on life support. Lawmakers were debating spending trillions of dollars to stave off total collapse.

At the time, one unknown 38-year-old CEO pleaded for assistance in bringing one of his cheaper electric sedans to market.

“We can’t move forward with that without a major amount of capital,” Tesla CEO (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk said in December 2008. This was back in the days when Tesla was largely still a startup.

Tesla received a $465 million loan to build and design new electric cars in a manufacturing plant in Fremont, California.

To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

And the rest is history. Tesla launched its initial public offering (IPO) a little over a year later and has returned over 17,000% since President Barack Obama handed out $90 billion to clean energy firms as though it were Christmas candy.

As Bloomberg pointed out, “Tesla wouldn’t be Tesla without stimulus spending.”

Had the government not given $465 million to Tesla when Musk really needed it, investors would never have been able to turn every $1,000 invested into over $174,000 (before taxes) today.

That $90 billion figure refers to all clean energy in the $879 billion stimulus Obama signed into law on Feb. 17, 2009. The stimulus was controversial. Though stuffed with tax breaks and building projects, it also had head-scratching provisions like spending $71,263 to study the effects of cocaine on monkeys.

But when it comes to clean energy, at least, the success of the last stimulus was undeniable because it wasn’t just Tesla.

In the Obama years, wind power in the U.S. quadrupled. Solar power generation grew by a staggering 3,900%. And the cost of electric vehicle batteries fell by more than 70%.

Don’t Miss: A New Supply Chain: 3D Printing Allows For The Creation Of A Global, Decentralized Supply Network

You can see the effects of this in the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ: QCLN), which has returned 541% compared to 453% for the S&P 500, since Obama breathed life into the U.S. renewables sector.

In August, President Joe Biden signed another $369 billion in clean energy stimulus into law. It amounts to tens of billions of dollars in tax credits, paired with direct spending on clean energy, for the sector.

If $89 billion created Tesla as we know it, sparked a 3,900% rise in the solar industry and kicked off a clean energy rally that’s outpaced the S&P 500 over 13 years, what will $369 billion do for clean energy investments today?

For Investors: Clean Energy presents a massive opportunity for investors. The stock market has a number of stocks and funds outperforming the market. The startup world presents similar strong investment opportunities. Startups like YouSolar are capitalizing on this billion dollar trend with their nano-grid batteries.

Read More in Startup News & Investing Opportunities: 

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article 12 Years Ago, a Little-Known Catalyst Created Tesla as We Know It. What's Hitting Markets Now Is 4x Bigger originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle

    Tesla Inc. has been largely credited with the modern mainstream push toward the electrification of vehicles — a trend that has quickly gained traction in dozens of other corners of society. From the increased prominence of micro-mobility scooters to self-driving food delivery drones, there is a clear trend of increased electrification. The trend has been rewarding investors and early movers, too. The recent meteoric rise in electric vehicle (EV) companies like Tesla, Li Auto Inc. and Nio Inc. hi

  • Elon Musk reportedly recruiting experts to develop an OpenAI competitor

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian examines Elon Musk's new venture into developing an artificial intelligence in the tightening A.I. race and how it may impact Tesla stock.

  • What to expect from Elon Musk’s ‘Master Plan 3’ on Tesla investor day

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian highlights what to expect from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "Master Plan 3" roadmap on the EV maker's investor day, including the production schedule for the Cybertruck.

  • Two Chinese Startups Top Global Unicorn List Ahead of Musk's SpaceX

    The term unicorn in finance does not refer to a fantastical beast. Unicorns are privately held companies with valuations of over $1 billion. Some tech industry giants moved off the unicorn list when they went public, including Facebook, Google and Airbnb Inc. It’s a list that signifies a tech firm with substantial banking and promise, often in a field that needs innovation. Because many firms breach this market valuation size, there are also different variations of unicorns: A decacorn is a firm

  • Buy Chip Stock Broadcom, Analyst Says. It Will ‘Continue to Outperform.’

    Susquehanna is getting more bullish about the prospects for Broadcom stock, citing its robust profit margins and growth potential. On Wednesday, analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated his Positive rating for Broadcom (ticker: AVGO) stock and increased his price target forecast to $685 from $650. “We expect generally in-line results and perhaps slightly better guidance as we think Broadcom will continue to outperform peers,” Rolland wrote.

  • Stocks trade lower at the open ahead of manufacturing data, Tesla Investor Day

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading following the opening bell.

  • First Solar Stock Hits Record High, Gets A Price-Target Increase In Hot Solar Market

    First Solar received a price-target increase. thanks to tax credits and other incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. FSLR stock jumped.

  • Three Undervalued Clean-Energy Stocks: Morningstar

    Given the global transformation toward clean energy, now might be a good time to look at stocks in the industry. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has dipped 2% year to date and 6% over the past 12 months. It represents the government's largest renewable-energy investment ever, with more than $400 billion in subsidies for clean-energy technology.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • ImmunoGen Allows Vertex Pharma Use Its Technology For Conditioning Agents For Use With Gene Editing

    ImmunoGen Inc (NASDAQ: IMGN) announced a global, multi-target license and option agreement that granted Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) rights for ImmunoGen's ADC technology to discover targeted conditioning agents for use with gene editing. After each target's research period, Vertex will have the option to obtain a worldwide, exclusive license to research, develop, and commercialize conditioning agents employing ImmunoGen's technology for that target. ImmunoGen will retain f

  • Shopify Stock Trying To Close In On Key Technical Benchmark

    Shopify Cl A shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Biden Pick for FAA Chief Questioned on Experience, Plans for Agency

    Phil Washington, CEO of Denver International Airport, said he is able to lead large organizations and would lean on the aviation agency’s technical experts if confirmed.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Unum Group (UNM) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • First Horizon Tumbles on TD’s Delayed $13.4 Billion Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank’s $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon Corp. may be delayed even more than the Canadian lender projected last month. Shares of the Memphis, Tennessee-based bank slumped.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersElon Musk Rega

  • Biden Begs Airlines to Change Seating Policy to This New Approach

    While he gears up for what is generally expected to be an announcement that he is running for reelection, President Joe Biden has been indicating that one of his main approaches will be zeroing in on the sort of day to day annoyances that people hate, but have resigned themselves to. Biden has long touted his connection with everyday Americans trying to make ends meet, and fixing even small problems can counteract cynicism about the government's ability to fix anything. It's also the case that actions like eliminating junk fees on hotels, concert tickets, and airlines providers is widely popular, and is an issue that is hard to politicize (neither Republican nor Democrats enjoy feeling gouged).

  • Tesla working on ‘Model Y’ refresh: Report

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Tesla will invest $5 billion in a Mexico plant as well as news that the leading EV maker is working on a Model Y reboot.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch: TikTok has ‘absolutely’ contributed to sales, CEO says

    Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, the disparity between Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, consumer spending, inflation, and the outlook for its brands.

  • A baby dropped his bottle in an orangutan’s zoo exhibit. ‘I didn’t expect what happened next,’ says mom.

    One baby's lost bottle is a clever primate's treasure.

  • How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

    How much does it cost to charge an electric car? The answer depends on several factors. But there's some pretty easy math that will help you figure it out.