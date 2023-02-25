12 years after the death of Hyannis father, police charge a Mashpee man. What we know.

Nearly 12 years to the day of Hyannis father Todd Lampley's murder, a 40-year-old man from Mashpee was charged on Friday in connection with the killing, Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced.

The man faces charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the Feb. 27, 2011 homicide. He will be arraigned on the charges on Monday at Barnstable District Court, according to the press release that also "reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent."

"At this point in time, there's no other information to release," Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Russell Eonas told the Times on Saturday, adding more details will likely be available at the arraignment.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and Barnstable Police Department.

Here's what police said happened the night Todd Lampley died.

Around 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2011, Lampley, then a 31-year-old father of young daughters, was shot through a window while he was inside 42 Fresh Holes Road. Just moments earlier, he was watching a basketball game on television, according to Cape Cod Times archives.

When Barnstable police officers arrived, they found him unconscious, bleeding and suffering from gunshot wounds in a bedroom at the yellow duplex.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, becoming the first homicide victim of 2011 on Cape Cod and the second shooting of the year in Hyannis.

Neighbors reported hearing four gunshots. Police said the shots were fired from outside the home.

Lampley had a criminal record but didn't 'deserve to go like this.'

Lampley, originally from Mississippi, "always had a big smile on his face," Maurice Anderson, a friend and neighbor who had known Lampley for about a decade, told the Cape Cod Times at the time of his death.

"He was a good guy to hang with. He wasn't a saint. Few of us are. But even with mistakes in our lives, we don't deserve to go like this," Anderson said then.

Lampley's background included an arrest in early February for a domestic assault. In 2009, he was sentenced to 10 days in the Barnstable County Correctional Facility for possession of a class B substance. In 2003, he was sentenced to six months for possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, according to a police source.

Mashpee suspect blamed Lampley for the death of 18-year-old Jacques Sellers in 2007.

During a 2010 trial, the Mashpee man now charged with Lampley's killing implicated Lampley in the 2007 shooting death of 18-year-old Jacques Sellers on General Patton Drive. He told jurors then that Lampley, who lived down the street from where Sellers was fatally shot in the summer of 2007, indicated shortly after the shooting that he played a role in the crime, according to previous reporting by the Cape Cod Times.

One of the shooting suspects, Anthony Russ, was acquitted of Sellers' death. The other, Julian Green, was found guilty of second-degree murder.

During Green's trial, Lampley denied any involvement in Seller's killing and was never charged. But at the time of that shooting, Lampley said he was having trouble with two brothers living at 36 General Patton Drive, the house where a stray bullet struck and killed Sellers. And on the night of the Sellers killing, a police tracking dog led officers to Lampley's house.

