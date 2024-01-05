12 years after man shot dead, docuseries helps solve cold case, California cops say

A 47-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of fatally shooting a 63-year-old in 2011, California officers said. And a docuseries had a role in solving the case.

On Nov. 15, 2011, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a requested welfare check and found Delbert Wilder dead from a gunshot wound at his home, according to a Jan 3. news release by the sheriff’s office.

The case went cold, but 12 years later, Wilder’s family shared videos that gave an insight into his life, deputies said.

The 9-minute video, called ”Murderer Among Us,” was released as part of a docuseries by the sheriff’s office on the 12th anniversary of Wilder’s death and asked anyone with information to step forward, deputies said.

Police received tips and calls that led them to Eric Craig Hodges, officers said.

Detectives showed the evidence to the district attorney in December, and an arrest warrant for murder was issued for Hodges, deputies said. He was arrested Jan. 3.

“Twelve years is a long time to wait for an arrest, but when we bring a homicide case to our DA, it’s imperative that we have sufficient evidence and proof of the crime committed and who committed it,” said Shannan Moon with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. “Along with recent advances in DNA technology, new witness statements as a direct result of our video, and the DA reviewing our new evidence and filing this case, we hope justice will finally be served.”

Hodges is being held at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility without bail, deputies said.

Nevada County is about 50 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Ministry volunteer found dead in 2014, cops say. Now DNA leads to co-worker’s arrest

Man tied up and raped 2 women decades ago, NY officials say. Now DNA leads to arrest

DNA leads to arrest of man accused of killing 6-year-old boy in 1987, CA officials say