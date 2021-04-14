12 years in prison for man who drove car at police during SWAT raid

Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Apr. 14—CONCORD — A 32-year-old man who accelerated his car toward a Manchester police officer during a SWAT raid will spend 12 years in federal prison, federal prosecutors announced.

At least one Manchester police officer had to jump out of the way when Manchester resident Justin McInnes accelerated toward officers in 2018, prosecutors said in a statement.

Police fired at his vehicle and arrested McInnes. A warrant-authorized search found three guns, cocaine, crack cocaine, counterfeit money and materials to manufacture counterfeit money, prosecutors said.

He was sentenced in U.S. District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a fireman in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

"His actions directly put the lives of Manchester Police officers and the community as a whole in grave danger and for that he is being held accountable," Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.

But McInnes' lawyers faults Manchester police SWAT team for botching the arrest; plans were to arrest him in his center city apartment.

When McInnes got into his car, all he saw were flashlight beams and dark-clothed men approaching him with assault weapons, the lawyer wrote. He could have been shot and killed, wrote Nashua lawyer Charles Keefe.

"He stands before this Court as a man who has spent his life since he was a teenager in-and-out of incarceration because of his drug addictions. Justin is not evil," Keefe wrote.

John Farley, the acting U.S. Attorney in New Hampshire, noted that McInnes has felony convictions from 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2018. Each meant he was legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

"Armed criminals present a serious threat to the community," Farley said.

