12 youths arrested in connection with Bashas' fight, Fashion Square robbery

Scottsdale Police Department.

Scottsdale police arrested 12 youths, including students from Saguaro High School and Mohave Middle School, after police say they were involved in physical fights and a robbery.

According to police, the first incident took place on Aug. 18 in the Bashas' parking lot at McDonald Drive and Granite Reef Road. Five youths were later identified and arrested for their involvement in a physical fight.

The second incident occurred later that same Friday. Four youths were arrested for their involvement in robbing another youth at Fashion Square mall. Police said they were also involved in the earlier fight at the Bashas'.

Police said another three youths were arrested for assaulting another youth at the McDonald's near McDonald Drive and Granite Reef Road after school on Aug. 21.

Police said their names would not be released.

"Our investigators had numerous witnesses to interview and multiple videos to review to make sure they positively identified the suspects," Officer Aaron Bolin, a spokesperson with the Scottsdale Police Department, told The Arizona Republic. "Which is why the arrests happened about two weeks after the different incidents. These were not random acts. (They) knew each other through school and related friend groups."

Police said some of the students who were arrested for the fight at Bashas' were eligible and have been referred to the Restorative Justice Intervention Program. Those who complete the program will have no criminal charges filed.

