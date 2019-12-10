A banana taped to a wall sold for $120,000 at a Miami art fair. Here's why it wasn't good.

Insider

banana art More

Cindy Ord/Gettty

During the 2019 edition of the Art Basel Miami Beach art fair, a new sculpture by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan sold for $120,000, instantly sparking a media sensation.

The reason? The sculpture, titled "Comedian," is nothing more than a banana — no different than the kind you might pack for lunch — duct-taped to a wall.

Amidst the media frenzy, "Comedian," was widely seen to be one big joke satirizing the foolish eccentricities of the art world and its ultra-rich collectors.

In reality, the joke's on us. Understood and analyzed within the larger context of contemporary art, "Comedian," fails as it only perpetuates the very object it aims to critique.

Read more stories like this on Insider.

What does $120,000 look like?

Sometimes, it turns out to be nothing more than a banana, duct-taped to a wall. At least, that's what happened this past week at Art Basel Miami Beach. The world's most notorious and media-friendly art fair, it brings together blue-chip art from many of the world's largest galleries with the glitz and glamour of the celebrities and influencers who attend. It is always a spectacle — in 2015, for example, crowds stood by and watched a woman get stabbed, thinking it was only an act of performance art — and this year's edition was no exception.

A number of artworks were bought for astronomical sums, but none captured the popular imagination as much as Maurizio Cattelan's new work, "Comedian," a sculpture comprised of a banana held flush against the wall by a piece of duct tape. Displayed in the booth of Galerie Perrotin, the artwork captured the world's imagination when, despite its modest materials, several of its editions sold for $120,000. It instantly became a media sensation. From appearing on the cover of the New York Post, to inspiring countless imitators and memes on Instagram, "Comedian" continuously rose in fame until its life was cut short: on Saturday, December 7, someone stormed the booth, dismantled the work, and ate the banana.

This act of performance art — the interloper proclaimed that he ate the banana as part of a performance titled "Hungry Artist" — did not actually "destroy" the artwork, however, since the piece is actually a series of instructions for display and a certificate of authenticity providing provenance and ownership. Though the gallery seemed dismayed, they promptly rehung the work with a back-up banana. Such antics only further stoked frenzy, and on Sunday, the last day of the fair, Galerie Perrotin removed the work from its booth citing security concerns. Even though the banana may have been gone, the spirit of the spectacle continued, and after its removal, another performance artist vandalized the booth, writing "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" on the now-empty wall.

So what does it all mean? Well, not as much as Cattelan would like you to think. To those unfamiliar with contemporary art, it might at first be shocking, but in the context of Cattelan's own career, as well as the history of art generally, it's par for the course.

Maurizio Cattelan is no outsider. He's an established artist, well-entrenched in the world of Contemporary Art. His CV reads like an MFA candidate's bucket list, with past exhibitions at major museums and galleries across the world. Perhaps best known for his 2016 work "America," a fully functional, solid gold toilet created as a response to the election of Donald Trump, he built his career on playful, visually-engaging works that seem to poke fun at the art world and society at large. Seen in this way, "Comedian," is a comfortable addition to his body of work.

Within an art historical context, "Comedian" intends to further a lineage of works that challenge what art is, as well as its value. From Marcel Duchamp's readymades — especially the (in)famous 1917 work "Fountain" — to the appropriative work of artists like Sherrie Levine or Elaine Sturtevant, many artists have taken up this mantle. What defenders of Cattelan hope sets him apart, however, is his mastery with images and spectacle. In the case of "Comedian," though it seems ramshackle, it is a carefully thought out assemblage.

Bananas are, without a doubt, the funniest fruit. No one has ever seen someone actually slip on a banana peel, but the idea always evokes laughter. Beyond humor, Cattelan symbolizes the worthlessness of the work with ruthless economy by suspending it with duct tape. A crass material, duct tape is always meant to be more of a desperate, makeshift fix — something to keep a broken system running for just a bit longer — than a true repair.