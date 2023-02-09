Another Bed Bath & Beyond in metro Phoenix is closing: Here's the list of AZ closures

Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Thursday that there's substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a "going concern" even as it continues to look at options like refinancing its debt or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced an additional 150 store closures as part of its financial reorganization efforts.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company revealed its plan to shut down more stores while simultaneously securing a $1 billion funding deal to avoid bankruptcy, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The company is continuing its restructuring efforts with the announcement of 150 more store closures. This adds to the already planned 200 Bed Bath & Beyond store closures and 50 standalone harmon stores that will be shuttered in the U.S.

This brings the total number of closed stores to a staggering 400, nearly half of its total physical locations in just the past year or so. Liquidation sales have already started at a few locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings in Arizona

Here's the latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon store closings:

3445 W. Frye Road, Chandler Village Center, Chandler

2039 N. Power Road, Mesa

1834 S. Signal Butte Rd, Mesa

9590 E. 22nd St., Tucson

5225 S. Calle Santa Cruz, Tucson

34750 N. North Valley Parkway, Phoenix

21258 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek

7475 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson (buybuy BABY)

Find out about your local store hours by going onto the Bed Bath and Beyond website and using their find a store tool.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bed Bath & Beyond to close 8 stores in Arizona. Here's the list