120 new charges for Dayton man accused of printing child porn at Oakwood library

Jun. 17—A Dayton man accused of printing explicit images of girls in Oakwood's Wright Memorial Library was indicted Friday on 120 additional charges for creating and possessing child pornography.

Octavious Davidson VIII, 59, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 88 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 32 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

He already had been indicted in May for 30 child pornography-related charges, including 24 counts of use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

"Incredibly, this defendant has been downloading and printing sexually explicit images of children while at the library," Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a release. "This conduct is wrong on so many levels, including printing these pictures at the public library where children are present."

Library staff spotted a patron, later identified as Davidson, printing sexually explicit images of girls May 2 at the library, 1776 Far Hills Ave., and notified the Oakwood Public Safety Department. He was detained May 5 when staff reported to police that he had returned to the library.

"Over 200 obvious child sexual exploitation images were presented to the prosecutor for charges," a criminal complaint filed in Oakwood Municipal Court stated.

He remains held on a $25,000 bond in Montgomery County Jail.