120 Grams Of Cocaine Seized From "The Equalizer 3" Set In Italy

Tuesday, Carabinieri police raided the hotel rooms of catering employees working on the set of “The Equalizer 3” in Italy.

What we know:

Scenes of the film are being shot in the seaside town of Maiori, which is located on Italy’s Amalfi coast, a hotspot for tourism. According to Variety, one hundred and twenty grams of cocaine were seized and two catering employees were arrested.

The raid was prompted by the death of the head of the catering service, who died suddenly of a heart attack Monday. Suspicions were raised when packages of cocaine were discovered in his clothing.

The investigation

The two caterers were placed under house arrest in the hotel on drug charges. A third employee of the catering company had his driver’s license suspended due to being found with a small amount of cocaine.

In addition to the hotel, the local police have also conducted a search in an area of the Maiori port where the movie’s production crew had set, according to Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

Mid filming chaos

“The Equalizer 3” is currently in its fourth week of shooting on the scenic and picturesque Amalfi coast. The film stars Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning, who also co-starred together in “Man on Fire” nearly 20 years ago.

The physical production of the movie is being completed by Italian company Garbo Produzioni. A representative for the production company declined to comment on the incident.

More details to come

The film is set to be released on September 1, 2023. Details of its plot are not currently being revealed.

