120 mph chase leads to three arrests by Ottawa County Sheriff's Department

A chase early Tuesday morning in Ottawa County with speeds reaching 120 mph led to three arrests and the seizure of narcotics, handguns and ammunition, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began at 1:12 a.m. when a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on North Lemon Road, near West Ohio 2 in Carroll Township, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The vehicle initially stopped, but after an Ottawa County Sheriff's deputy exited his patrol car, the vehicle fled southbound on North Lemon Road.

The vehicle then led two deputies and a sergeant on a high-speed pursuit through the Oak Harbor and Elmore areas with speeds reaching 120 mph, according to the news release.

After traveling approximately 10 miles, the vehicle stopped and the three occupants were taken into custody. Deputies searched the vehicle and found narcotics, two handguns and ammunition inside, the news release stated.

Two suspects, an 18-year-old male from Cleveland and an 18-year-old female from Albion, Michigan, were arrested along with an unidentified 16-year-old.

Both adults are being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility on multiple charges. The juvenile is being held at the Erie County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple charges.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4 for one of the adult suspects. The other adult suspect had a $10,000 bond set and is scheduled for a hearing on Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.

rlapointe@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Narcotics, guns found after 120 mph chase in Ottawa County; 3 arrested