120-pound dog treads water for 30 minutes in icy pond. ‘She didn’t have much left’

A 120-pound dog withstood an icy pond until she was saved by firefighters, the Long Grove, Illinois, fire department said.

“I give all the credit to the fire department. They saved her life,” owner Rosanne Stavros told the Daily Herald. “She had already been treading water probably for about a half-hour, so she didn’t have much left in her.”

Belle, a 7-year-old Great Pyrenees, had never wandered into the pond in the past, the owner told news outlets.

Stavros said she tried to save Belle after she fell through the ice on Friday, Feb. 2, but couldn’t because her feet would get stuck in the sand at the bottom of the pond, according to ABC7. She called for help.

Firefighters arrived and pulled her from the pond.

On Monday, Feb. 5, she visited the Long Grove fire department’s crew.

Belle visited the Long Grove fire department on Monday, Feb. 5. Photo from the Long Grove fire department

“It was great to see Belle as she visited with the crew today. Very proud of the work done by this group,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

