Up to 120 Russian soldiers killed or wounded in single HIMARS strike

Up to 120 recently mobilized Russian invaders from the Chuvash Battalion were killed or wounded in a single Ukrainian HIMARS strike on Oct. 29, the Serditaya Chuvashia Telegram channel reported on Oct. 31.

Ten military vehicles, including Kamaz trucks and UAZ vans, were destroyed while the battalion’s convoy prepared to move.

The exact number of casualties is still unknown, but Serditaya Chuvashia claims that the battalion was almost completely destroyed.

At the same time, an unnamed source from the front reported 19 dead and 40 wounded soldiers as a result of the strike and published a list of the wounded with 26 names.

Occupation authorities have not yet reported the number of dead and wounded. Locals are being threatened with spreading "false information,”

The Chuvash people are a Turkic ethnic minority in Russia. Like other minorities, the Chuvash are often recruited into the country’s army at a higher rate than ethnic Russians.

Сердита Чувашія/Telegram

