120 shooting stars per hour expected: How to watch the spectacular Geminids meteor shower

The holiday season is a time that everyone looks forward to and in a few days, the nighttime sky will make it even more special.

During the early morning hours of December 14, the Geminids meteor shower is expected to produce about 120 shooting stars per hour.

"It's special in that it's one of the most prolific meteor showers each year," said Chris Sirola, astronomer at the University of Southern Mississippi. "It doesn't require any special equipment to enjoy, just dark clear skies."

And dark it should be. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, there will be a new moon on December 12 and on December 14, very little of the moon will be illuminated. So, as long as you're not near lights and the sky is clear, there shouldn't be a problem viewing the annual celestial event.

What time is best to view the Geminids meteor shower?

"The downside, maybe, is that meteor showers are best viewed in the wee hours; between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.," Sirola said. "That doesn't mean you can't see any meteors at other times, it's just your chances are much higher then."

Sirola said the constellation Gemini will be directly overhead at about 2 a.m., which is where the meteors appear to come from. So, meteors should be seen in almost any direction.

The meteor shower can be viewed on other nights as well. The peak is December 14, but according to NASA, the event began November 19 and will continue until December 24.

What causes these flashes across the sky?

So, what exactly are these flashes across the night sky? Sirola explained that in this case, they are tiny bits of rock from an asteroid or comet entering Earth's atmosphere. The pieces of rock are about the size of a pinhead and as they enter at a high rate of speed, the friction with air causes them glow and disintegrate.

According to NASA, the pieces of rock are traveling at about 79,000 miles per hour, or 22 miles per second.

Geminids meteor shower wasn't always so special

The Geminids meteor shower is considered one of the best each year, but according to NASA, it wasn't always so.

The shower began in the mid-1800s, but it was limited to about 10 to 20 meteors per hour. That's a far cry from the 120 meteors per hour that are expected Thursday morning.

The meteors in Geminids are fast and yellowish in color and radiate from the constellation Gemini.

Fast facts from NASA about the Geminids meteor shower

Origin: 3200 Phaethon, an asteroid or comet

Radiant: The constellation Gemini

Active: Can be seen from November 19-December 24

Peak activity: About 120 meteors per hour can be seen

Meteor speed: About 79,000 miles per hour or 22 miles per second

