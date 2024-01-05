120 years ago: Jan. 5, 1904 was the coldest day in NJ history. See just how cold

Bergen County residents rung in 1904 with an unparalleled cold snap that burst pipes, shattered glass and broke records.

Temperatures first began to drop amid a Jan. 2, 1904 snowstorm that dropped more than a foot of snow across swaths of Bergen County. Coupled with 17-degree temperatures, the snowstorm was the worst since the famed Blizzard of 1888, The Record reported

The storm ended on Jan. 3, 1904 but the weather failed to improve. Extreme cold descended on the region.

"Hackensack, with other towns in the county, and many communities in this part of the globe, is shivering in the grasp of what is likely to prove the winter's worst storm," The Record reported on Jan. 4, 1904. "Those, who early last fall spoke of signs indicating a cold winter, are now saying 'I told you so'."

A partially frozen Great Falls is shown in Paterson, Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Andrew Jackson De Voe, Hackensack's turn of the century "weather prophet," said the region was besieged by a "hole in the sky," The Record reported on Jan. 5, 1904. The mercury in thermometers across the Hackensack Valley had hit uncharted territory at about 7 a.m. that Tuesday morning.

"Some say 18, others 20 and still others say it was 30 and 32 degrees below zero at the hour mentioned," The Record reported that day.

The Main Street rail station in Hackensack became an emergency care center for those arriving for their morning trains. The bitter cold forced commuters to use snow to insulate exposed ears and noses.

Things weren't necessarily better for those who stayed home. Temperatures were so low that milk bottles burst during morning deliveries. Underground gas lines clogged as the water inside condensed, rendering ranges useless. Boilers and wash tubes froze. Plumbers and coalmen were inundated with business.

"Most everybody felt inclined to doubt their thermometers this morning. But there is no doubt about the morning being the coldest ever experienced in this vicinity," The Record reported on Jan. 5, 1904.

In River Edge there were reports of 32 below zero. In Oradell, claims ranged from 27 to 34 below. The lowest confirmed air temperature was recorded at 34 degrees below zero in River Vale. Before then, the state record low was a temperature of -26 degrees Fahrenheit reported in January 1873.

New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson, who has the historic records in his office at Rutgers University, said the report of 34 below out of River Vale appears legitimate. A temperature of 28 below was reported far to the south in Englewood, and the mercury hit 30 below in Sussex County, he said.

As for the "hole in the sky" claimed by De Voe, there is some likely truth behind it. Nick Stefano of the North Jersey Weather Observers said extreme cold temperatures in New Jersey invariably come with a few conditions. They include snow cover, clear skies and calm winds or no wind at all.

"That was the case that morning in River Vale," Stefano said. "The meteorological terminology is 'radiational cooling.'"

Fresh snow acts like a sponge, Robinson said, pulling moisture from the air and allowing it to more easily shed heat. Snow cover also prevents the earth's surface from absorbing heat from sunlight, while a lack of clouds allows reflected and absorbed heat to more rapidly escape the surface. Calm winds, meanwhile, prevent warmer air aloft from blending with the colder air down by the surface.

People are shown at the winter wonderland of the Great Falls, Thursday afternoon, January 31, 2019, after morning temperatures were in the single digits.

Helping to break the record was the placement of the original River Vale station, Stefano said. Then, it was near a pond in a lower “hollow” in the Hackensack River Valley, where the heavy cold air could settle to a record-setting level.

"Valley locations are the prime spot to get these brutally cold temperatures," Robinson said. "The cold air pours off the hillside and pools in the valleys."

Despite the polar plunge to start January 1904, the average temperature that month only ranks 5th lowest on the state's all-time list. The coldest month on record was February 1934, when New Jersey's average temperature was 17.2 degrees, according to state records. Still, 1904 stands as the coldest year on record in New Jersey. The statewide average temperature that year was only 47.8 degrees, state records show.

The statewide average has not dipped below 51 degrees since 1978. In 2022, it was 54.3 degrees.

Climate trends make it less probable but do not necessarily rule out a repeat of the extreme cold seen on Jan. 5, 1905, according to Robinson and Stefano. In Jan. 21, 1994, parts of Sussex County reached 29 below zero, Robinson said. Stefano said he took a reading in Sandyston Township of 32 below on that day.

"If conditions are right, it can certainly happen again," Stefano said.

