$120K stolen while worker was refilling Paterson ATMs outisde motel, police say

PATERSON — A man refilling ATMs with cash was robbed of $120,000 on Tuesday evening outside a short-stay motel in Paterson, police said.

The robbery happened at about 6 pm at the Rodeway Inn on Broadway, police said. The Rodeway, Paterson’s only hotel, has bullet-proof glass in its lobby and offers rooms at hourly rates.

The victim, a 75-year-old man from Oakland, told investigators he was robbed by two men, police said. Additional details of the crime were not available as of Wednesday morning.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ robbers take $120,000 from worker refilling ATMs: police