At €121, Is SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Worth Looking At Closely?

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at SAP’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in SAP?

The stock is currently trading at €121 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 23% compared to my intrinsic value of €98.55. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that SAP’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from SAP?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. SAP’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 66%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.



Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SAP’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SAP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SAP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for SAP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

