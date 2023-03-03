123fahrschule SE's (FRA:123F) Path To Profitability

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at 123fahrschule SE's (FRA:123F) future prospects. 123fahrschule SE engages in driving license training in the German driving school market. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a €4.5m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €4.6m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on 123fahrschule's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for 123fahrschule

Consensus from 2 of the German Consumer Services analysts is that 123fahrschule is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of €1.7m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 73% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Underlying developments driving 123fahrschule's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 7.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of 123fahrschule which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at 123fahrschule, take a look at 123fahrschule's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is 123fahrschule worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 123fahrschule is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on 123fahrschule’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

