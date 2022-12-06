124 children arrested for auto thefts in November, Memphis Police say

A growing trend has more people’s cars being stolen and more teenagers behind bars because of it, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said, in November alone, 124 16-year-olds were arrested for auto thefts.

RELATED: Thieves target Kia and Hyundai models that are easier to steal, MPD says

“A child should not be out in the middle of the night looking for a car to steal. A child should be at home. Especially during the holidays. They should be spending time with family. You should know where your child is at all times,” said Tyesha Newby-Heard.

Newby-Heard had her 2019 Kia Optima stolen in Memphis when she made a Thanksgiving trip to the Bluff City from Little Rock.

Her Kia was one of 1,500 stolen in the City of Memphis in 2022, according to police data. MPD said another 1,600 Hyundais were also stolen.

“We’re at 9,600 auto thefts year to date. We’re averaging a little over 30 a day,” said Memphis Police Deputy Chief Joe Oakley.

That number is more than 100 percent the number of vehicles reported stolen in 2021, according to Memphis Police.

Those thefts have been highlighted on the internet in TikTok videos that show people how easy it is to steal the cars.

In a few minutes, a thief can bust a window, remove part of the steering column’s cover and expose the ignition and then break the ignition cylinder and start the car with a USB cable.

“These things are materialistic, but people work hard for the things they have in life. And for someone to take it away from you is very dissapointing and sad,” said Newby-Heard.

In order to prevent falling victim to thieves, Memphis Police urge people to purchase a wheel lock which can be used to deter people from attempting to steal your vehicle.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: