124 current K-12 school clusters, more than 300 clusters this year, 3,000 infections - 88% in kids
Improved higher education in China and a growing Indian middle class mean more students now come to Indiana University from India than China.
The 15-year-old charged with shooting and killing multiple students at Oxford High School met with his parents and school leaders regarding his behavior on the same day that he's accused of committing the mass shooting, the Oakland County Sheriff announced.
The superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) said earlier this month that schools in his district are “deeply using critical race theory," claiming students must learn about historical injustice in the United States “to better understand who they are.”
Camino Real Middle School has had an eventful month after students began wearing different flags, which lead to a school-wide ban.
Major changes are aimed at attracting and keeping staff
The TTU System chancellor will speak at the MSU Texas fall commencement.
Stow-Munroe Falls City School District shut all nine of its schools Monday "due to staff shortages throughout the district."
Michigan State University (MSU) and the Pi Alpha Phi national organization have suspended the university’s fraternity chapter after alcohol consumption was suspected to have played a part in the death of 21-year-old Vietnamese American junior Phat Nguyen. Student death: Nguyen, a MSU Broad College of Business student, died off campus early Nov. 20 morning, according to an East Lansing Police Department news release.
A high school nurse and two resource officers were given Narcan after they were exposed to the opioid.
Class Disrupted is a bi-weekly education podcast featuring author Michael Horn and Summit Public Schools’ Diane Tavenner in conversation with educators, school leaders, students and other members of school communities as they investigate the challenges facing the education system amid this pandemic — and where we should go from here. Find every episode by bookmarking […]
Applying for college in SC? We put together a guide to help.
Several parents told the Wake County school board that children need more stability now and not less because of the pandemic.
A former teacher and her aide who face assault charges were accused of holding toddlers’ mouths shut, pinching them and berating the children, according to parents who had students in the developmental learning class.
State education officials and college administrators, including a close Trump ally, testified to lawmakers about history education in Missouri.
Students have one more day to file UC applications and CSU extensions vary by campus after computer systems crash.
Kyle Rittenhouse is a free man. He should be allowed to keep taking online classes at Arizona State University if he wants.
Michael Redmond finally resigned his job in Washington after 17 weeks holding two full-time positions, according to an ethics board complaint.
Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University, delves into a conversation in Education Next concerning how school leaders can most effectively use COVID-19 relief funds to accelerate learning, give students needed support, and position schools for success as the pandemic wanes. Roza touches on promising ways she’s seeing the money being spent, […]
Teachers are worried about their future job prospects as new state laws are signed that restrict classroom lessons on race and diversity.
Several of the teachers named in the lawsuit haven’t been publicly accused before, and allegations of abuse now stretch from 1969 to the 2010s.