125,000+ left without power due to nasty winter storm & Russian attack, more blackouts possible

Settlements in 8 regions have already been de-energised

Adding to the misery of another deadly mass missile attack from Russia, settlements in at least 12 Ukrainian oblasts have lost power due to a nasty winter storm, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry announced on Jan. 8.

Blizzard conditions, including wet snow, freezing rain, and ice are affecting much of the country.

The regions facing the worst power outages are Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts. Weather conditions are deteriorating, and the number of outages may increase, the Energy Ministry said.

Odesa region

Due to wet snow accumulation and ice, 68,000 consumers in 225 settlements have lost power.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Poor weather conditions have left 41,500 households in 126 settlements without power.

Mykolaiv region

62 settlements remain without electricity due to poor weather.

Kirovohrad region

Nearly 12,500 households are without electricity due to poor weather.

Kyiv Region

Almost 9,000 homes are without power due to worsening weather conditions.

Donetsk region

Due to military actions and bad weather, 131 settlements are without electricity.

Khmelnytskyi region

As of 9:00 a.m. EET, seven settlements are without power due to challenging weather conditions.

Cherkasy region

One settlement has lost power due to poor weather.

Zaporizhzhya region

7,500 households were without power for technical reasons, of which 3,700 have been already restored.

Sumy region

Nine settlements are without electricity due to technical reasons.

Kharkiv region

2,700 consumers remain without power due to military actions. Inspection of four settlements affected by new shelling is ongoing.

Kherson region

6,300 households are left without power in Kherson following Russian shelling.

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate, and the number of blackouts may increase, the Energy Ministry announced.

Today’s forecast predicts ice and wet snow accumulation in southern Ukraine, and significant snow, blizzards, and wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in central and eastern Ukraine. Roads in Ukraine are expected to be icy (Level 1 danger, yellow).

The situation in the energy system remains stable and under control, the ministry confirmed.

Russia launched another multi-wave missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 8. Explosions have been heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Khmelnystskyi oblasts.

