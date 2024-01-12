New year, $127K salary? Illinois state government is hiring these roles in metro-east

If you’re seeking new employment opportunities in southwestern Illinois, you might consider checking state government job listings.

The state of Illinois is hiring for more than 45 open positions within 50 miles of Belleville and many more across the state. From full-time positions to temporary work, the government has a wide variety of openings.

The Work for Illinois website displays job listings, deadlines and qualifications, and you can apply for positions online.

Here’s an overview of five open state government positions in the metro-east and what they pay.

RTC network engineer

Agency: Department of Innovation and Technology

Wage: $6,975 to $10,591 per month

Location: Highland

Application deadline: Jan. 18

The listing’s minimum qualifications include “knowledge, skill and mental development” equivalent to four years of college education with coursework in computer science or “directly related fields” and three years of professional experience with network development, applications or a directly related information technology field.

Job responsibilities include, according to the listing:

Under administrative direction, serves as a regional technology center network engineer designing and supporting wide area network solutions.

Performs complex duties in the support of various areas, including routing hardware, fiber and telecommunications circuits, virtual local area network and more.

Performs in-depth wide area network studies

Opens and tracks trouble tickets initiated via customers or through assignment from other teams.

Meets with customers to perform sales of network connectivity and related services.

You can apply online for the RTC network engineer position.

Conservation education representative

Agency: Department of Natural Resources

Wage: $4,139 monthly (temporary, seasonal position not to exceed six months)

Location: East St. Louis

Application deadline: Jan. 22

Minimum qualifications for the position include “knowledge, skill, and mental development” equivalent to four years of college education, with courses in journalism, English or public speaking. The listing also includes a list of preferred qualifications, including experience with fishing, public speaking and more.

Job responsibilities include, according to the listing:

“Under direction of the central Urban Fishing Manager, develops and executes the Conservation Education Program for the Urban Fishing Program in St. Clair County

Serves as program liaison with media outlets

Participates in staff meetings relating to the development and presentation of education and information material

Interprets and promotes the Urban Fishing Program’s services and activities

Develops and establishes new and more effective methods of clinic instructions.”

You can apply online for the conservation education representative position.

Social services career trainee

Agency: Department of Human Services

Wage: $4,110 to $5,761 per month

Location: Granite City

Application deadline: Jan. 23

Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in anthropology, psychology, sociology, social welfare or equivalent educational attainment in a related field of the social sciences, the listing says.

Here are the position’s job responsibilities, according to the listing:

Receives on-the-job training to develop the knowledge, understanding and practical skills needed to manage a public assistance caseload.

Informs clients of the changes in the state’s welfare programs, work incentive programs and child support services and encourages participation.

Receives training in managing earned-income cases and in determining continued eligibility.

Evaluates requests and identifies special needs of clients for referral to appropriate services.

Receives training in records and updating case status changes.

You can apply online for the social services career trainee position.

Environmental protection specialist IV

Agency: Illinois Environmental Protection Agency

Wage: $6,975 monthly anticipated starting salary

Location: Collinsville

Application deadline: Jan. 23

Minimum qualifications include “knowledge, skill, and mental development” equivalent to the completion of four years of college with coursework in physical, life or environmental science and two years supervisory experience in the field of pollution abatement or related field. The listing also includes a long list of preferred qualifications.

Job responsibilities include, according to the listing:

Serves as working supervisor responsible for coordinating engineering staff activities for the technical professional for the Bureau of Air, Field Operations Section, Southern Region.

Conducts highly technical plant site inspections/investigations at industrial facilities statewide.

Responds to environmental incidents.

Develops appropriate compliance terms to address any identified violations.

Develops, maintains and updates data systems and assignment tracking and scheduling systems.

You can apply online for the environmental protection specialist position.

Registered nurse I

Agency: Department of Human Services

Wage: $5,622 to $7,739 per month

Location: Alton

Application deadline: Feb. 13

The listing says minimum qualifications include graduation from an approved nursing education program resulting in an associate or diploma degree in nursing or a bachelor’s degree in nursing and licensure as a registered nurse in Illinois.

Job responsibilities include, according to the listing:

“Utilizing the nursing process, provides professional nursing care to mentally ill patients on a living unit.

Provides guidance to lower level staff for adherence to treatment plans and compliance with applicable operational policies and procedures, current professional standards of psychiatric mental health patient care.”

Performs a variety of nursing care functions, including preparing and administering medication, laboratory specimens, preparing patients for specialized diagnostic testing and providing basic life support.

“Consults with physicians and other professional staff regarding patient treatment and care.

Monitors the use of appropriate techniques to ensure a safe, secure therapeutic and sanitary environment of care and general performance of duties.

Completes mandatory nursing training requirements and continuing education workshops and seminars to maintain professional competency.”

You can apply online for the registered nurse position.