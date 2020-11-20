128 Technology Partners with Finther Tecnologica to Provide Customers with Secure, High-Performing SD-WAN Service

·3 min read

Innovative Communications Technology to Help FINTEC Customers Successfully Implement Digital Transformation Initiatives

BURLINGTON, Mass, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ Routing, announced today that it has partnered with Finther Tecnologica (FINTEC), a boutique value-added distributor of innovative IT solutions focusing on business application performance delivery.

128 Technology is an advanced secure networking company on a mission to fix the Internet.
The partnership gives companies access to a powerful combination of 128 Technology's innovative Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technology and FINTEC's IT Performance Solution, a complete platform that helps transform application performance into a competitive advantage by providing business insights, faster applications, and simplified operations. The integrated offering will provide customers with a cost-effective, high-performing next-generation solution that uses less bandwidth than traditional solutions.

"FINTEC are experts at helping customers accelerate their adoption of advanced and complex IT environments, which are becoming increasingly critical to business success," said Kaz Kuroda, Managing Director APAC, at 128 Technology. "The combination of our innovative SD-WAN technology with their proven platform and expertise will result in a powerful yet efficient and cost-effective solution for customers throughout the region."

128 Technology's Session Smart™ Router combines a service-centric control plane and a session-aware data plane to offer IP routing, feature-rich policy management, improved visibility and proactive analytics. With Session Smart, customers experience better efficiency, security, performance and simplicity than other approaches. The Session Smart Router also incorporates a zero-trust security approach throughout the entire network, helping to increase customer security.

"Today's businesses need solutions that both improve the performance of their IT environments and provide greater visibility into them," added Faizal Bahadon, Executive Director at Finther Tecnologica. "We're thrilled to be bringing 128 Technology's secure and cost-effective technology to our customers, as our combined solution will ensure their networks can keep pace with the ever-increasing rate of technology innovation."

About Finther Tecnologica

Finther Tecnologica (also known as FINTEC) was officially established in December 2009 to spearhead ICT initiatives related to Infrastructure and Application performance. FINTEC helps organizations to have visibility, optimize, control and accelerate their complex IT-environment by deploying smart and innovative software and specialized services. The goal is to offer organizations complete grip and control on their IT environment, by working together towards preventive IT management. For more information, please visit: http://www.finther.my/

About 128 Technology

128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies' digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Whether your enterprise is moving your business to the cloud, modernizing the WAN edge, seeking more reliable unified communications or pursuing an industrial internet of things (IIoT) initiative, Session Smart networking re-aligns networks with digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, 'America's technology highway,' the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about 128 Technology, please visit www.128technology.com.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Karen Falcone
128 Technology
Phone: 978.501.5487
Email: kfalcone@128technology.com

SOURCE 128 Technology

