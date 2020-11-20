128 Technology Partners with Finther Tecnologica to Provide Customers with Secure, High-Performing SD-WAN Service

·3 min read

Innovative Communications Technology to Help FINTEC Customers Successfully Implement Digital Transformation Initiatives

BURLINGTON, Mass, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ Routing, announced today that it has partnered with Finther Tecnologica (FINTEC), a boutique value-added distributor of innovative IT solutions focusing on business application performance delivery.

128 Technology is an advanced secure networking company on a mission to fix the Internet.
128 Technology is an advanced secure networking company on a mission to fix the Internet.

The partnership gives companies access to a powerful combination of 128 Technology's innovative Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technology and FINTEC's IT Performance Solution, a complete platform that helps transform application performance into a competitive advantage by providing business insights, faster applications, and simplified operations. The integrated offering will provide customers with a cost-effective, high-performing next-generation solution that uses less bandwidth than traditional solutions.

"FINTEC are experts at helping customers accelerate their adoption of advanced and complex IT environments, which are becoming increasingly critical to business success," said Kaz Kuroda, Managing Director APAC, at 128 Technology. "The combination of our innovative SD-WAN technology with their proven platform and expertise will result in a powerful yet efficient and cost-effective solution for customers throughout the region."

128 Technology's Session Smart™ Router combines a service-centric control plane and a session-aware data plane to offer IP routing, feature-rich policy management, improved visibility and proactive analytics. With Session Smart, customers experience better efficiency, security, performance and simplicity than other approaches. The Session Smart Router also incorporates a zero-trust security approach throughout the entire network, helping to increase customer security.

"Today's businesses need solutions that both improve the performance of their IT environments and provide greater visibility into them," added Faizal Bahadon, Executive Director at Finther Tecnologica. "We're thrilled to be bringing 128 Technology's secure and cost-effective technology to our customers, as our combined solution will ensure their networks can keep pace with the ever-increasing rate of technology innovation."

About Finther Tecnologica

Finther Tecnologica (also known as FINTEC) was officially established in December 2009 to spearhead ICT initiatives related to Infrastructure and Application performance. FINTEC helps organizations to have visibility, optimize, control and accelerate their complex IT-environment by deploying smart and innovative software and specialized services. The goal is to offer organizations complete grip and control on their IT environment, by working together towards preventive IT management. For more information, please visit: http://www.finther.my/

About 128 Technology

128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies' digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Whether your enterprise is moving your business to the cloud, modernizing the WAN edge, seeking more reliable unified communications or pursuing an industrial internet of things (IIoT) initiative, Session Smart networking re-aligns networks with digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, 'America's technology highway,' the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about 128 Technology, please visit www.128technology.com.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Karen Falcone
128 Technology
Phone: 978.501.5487
Email: kfalcone@128technology.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/128-technology-partners-with-finther-tecnologica-to-provide-customers-with-secure-high-performing-sd-wan-service-301176798.html

SOURCE 128 Technology

Latest Stories

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • JFK conspiracy theory is debunked in Mexico 57 years after Kennedy assassination

    Most conspiracy theories surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination have been disproven. Kennedy was not killed by a gas-powered device triggered by aliens or by actor Woody Harrelson’s dad.But speculation about Kennedy’s Nov. 22, 1963 murder in Dallas continues, fueled by unreleased classified documents, bizarre ballistics and the claim of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald – who was later killed on live TV while in police custody – that he was “just a patsy.”Several JFK assassination experts, like the former New York Times investigative reporter Phillip Shenon, see Mexico as the best place to find answers regarding a possible conspiracy and who was behind it. Just over a month before Kennedy’s killing, Oswald took a bus from Texas to Mexico City. He arrived Friday morning, Sept. 27, 1963 and left very early on Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to American and Mexican intelligence.Was Oswald a kind of rogue James Bond who went south of the border to consort with communists, Cuban revolutionaries and spies – or just a deranged killer?I dug into that question while researching my book on conspiracy narratives in Mexico, and I think I found something everybody else missed: a hole in the story of the very man who started a tenacious conspiracy theory about Oswald’s Mexico trip. Communist Mexico CityMexico was a Cold War hot spot in the mid-20th century, a haven for Soviet exiles, American leftists fleeing the anti-communist persecution of McCarthyism and sympathizers with Cuba’s Castro regime. Every communist and democratic country had an embassy in Mexico City – the only place in the Western Hemisphere where these enemies coexisted more or less openly.According to witnesses from the Cuban and Soviet diplomatic missions, Oswald visited their embassies repeatedly on Friday and Saturday. He was desperately seeking visas to those countries, which Americans were then prohibited from visiting. Told such documents would take months to process, Oswald got in a heated argument with the Cuban consul, Emilio Azcué. Oswald also forced a KGB volleyball match on Saturday morning to be canceled when he brandished a weapon at the Soviet consulate, before bursting into tears and leaving. Those events are well documented by the CIA, which in the 1960s had ramped up its Mexico operations to monitor communist activity, even hiring 200 Mexican agents to help. The Mexican Secret Service, whose 1960s-era files Mexico has recently begun to declassify, also tracked Oswald on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 1963. Oswald’s whereabouts for the next three-and-a-half days, however, remain unknown. A conspiracy theory is bornA main conspiracy about Oswald’s undocumented time in Mexico City puts him in contact with dangerous Mexicans on the left side of the Cold War. This story originated in March 1967, when the American consul in the Mexican coastal city of Tampico, Benjamin Ruyle, was buying drinks for local journalists.One of them – Óscar Contreras Lartigue, a 28-year-old reporter for El Sol de Tampico – told Ruyle he’d met Oswald in 1963 when he was a law student at Mexico’s National Autonomous University. Contreras said he’d been in a pro-Castro campus group and that Oswald had begged this group for help getting a Cuban visa. According to Contreras, Oswald spent two days with these National Autonomous University students, then met up with them again a few days later at the Cuban Embassy. Evidently afraid for his life, Contreras wouldn’t tell Ruyle much more. He said he himself had traveled to Cuba, knew people in the Castro regime and had blown up the statue of a former Mexican president on campus in Mexico City. Contreras feared persecution for his political activities. Contreras did say this wasn’t the first time he was sharing his story, though. After JFK was shot, Contreras told Ruyle, he’d commented to his editor that he’d recently met Oswald. The Contreras questionContreras’ account hinted at suspicious, previously unknown connections between Oswald and communist Cuba made shortly before JFK’s assassination.His story was, according to a memo later sent from CIA headquarters, “the first solid investigative lead we have on Oswald’s activities in Mexico.” U.S. government officials needed to find out if Contreras was a trustworthy source. Three months after Ruyle’s happy hour, a CIA official from Mexico City went to Tampico to question Contreras. During the six-hour interrogation, Contreras still refused to go into details, but he did say Oswald never mentioned assassination – only that he said repeatedly he “had to get to Cuba.”In 1978, a researcher from the U.S. House Select Commission on Assassinations named Dan Hardway went to Mexico to investigate the JFK assassination. He was unable to interview Contreras despite several attempts, but in an influential report warned his account should not be dismissed. The New York Times reporter Shenon, who interviewed Oscar Contreras for a 2013 book on the JFK assassination, also found Contreras credible. Shenon wrote that Contreras – whom he calls a “prominent journalist” – “went much further” in their interview than he had with the CIA, alleging “far more extensive contacts between Oswald and Cuban agents in Mexico.”Dan Hardway, who is now a lawyer in West Virginia, still believes Contreras. After reading Shenon’s book, he reiterated in 2015 that Lee Harvey Oswald might have been part of a wider Cuban intelligence web. Hole in the webÓscar Contreras died in 2016, so I could not interview him myself. But in my investigation, a minute detail of his biography grabbed my attention – an apparently overlooked contradiction that could undermine his entire story. In Contreras’ telling, he fled the National Autonomous University campus and moved to Tampico around 1964. Yet Contreras also allegedly told his “editor” about his encounter with Oswald after the 1963 Kennedy assassination. College newspapers aren’t common in Mexico, and Contreras was a law student. So how could he have had an editor in 1963? I thought his hometown paper, El Sol de Tampico, might hold the answer. Digging through its archives, I found that the newspaper ran a Sunday gossip column in the early 1960s called “Crisol,” or “melting pot.” Óscar Contreras became the reporter for “Crisol” on June 6, 1963, and continued writing the gossip column in September and October that year. While Lee Harvey Oswald was in Mexico City, Contreras was 300 miles away in Tampico. In flamboyant prose, faded back issues of the local paper show, he chronicled the sumptuous wedding receptions, quinceañeras and yacht excursions of Tampico’s high society. Three dark daysI believe the Sol de Tampico archives discredit Contereras’ account. A political correspondent may live far from where his newspaper is published. But for a gossip columnist, that would be dereliction of duty. This revelation plunges Oswald’s fall 1963 trip to Mexico back into the dark. There are other conspiracy theories, including that Oswald had a Mexican mistress who took him to a party of communists and spies. But it’s more likely Mexico holds no hidden clues to JFK’s assassination. Conspiracy theories offer assurances of depth and closure, a promise that the biggest enigma of the 20th century is solvable. But from what we know about what Oswald did and didn’t do in Mexico City, he was a volatile, disorganized loner who couldn’t even handle travel logistics. JFK’s assassination is a cold case. And in Mexico, only exhausted leads remain.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Gonzalo Soltero, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).Read more: * Bob Dylan brings links between JFK assassination and coronavirus into stark relief * What better forensic science can reveal about the JFK assassinationGonzalo Soltero received funding from a Newton Advanced Fellowship by the British Academy.

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • 'Compromised position': Dr. Anthony Fauci on why he thinks he hasn't heard from Joe Biden's team

    Dr. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, hasn't spoken to Biden as the U.S. battles a significant spike in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

    Trump's personal defence lawyer made the wild, baseless claim that an election company in Germany helped Biden cheat in the presidential election,

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Kenya arrests four more after BBC Africa Eye baby stealers exposé

    A total seven people are now being held for allegedly running a child-trafficking syndicate.

  • Obama says Republicans going along with Trump because they're 'intimidated'

    Obama discusses his recently released 768-page best-selling memoir “A Promised Land," which covers his first term in office.

  • Irked Illinois governor to Speaker: End 'political circus'

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said taxpayers “don't deserve a political circus” on Thursday when he gave powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan a choice: Answer questions about a federal bribery investigation which implicates him, or give up the gavel after three decades of iron-grip control. It was the strongest statement yet from the Democratic governor, coming a day after federal prosecutors delivered bribery and conspiracy indictments on Madigan's closest confidant and three others in an ongoing probe of a decade-long scheme involving ComEd. The utility giant has admitted handing out $1.3 million in no-work lobbying jobs and sub-contracts to Madigan allies in exchange for favorable legislation.

  • US executes man convicted of raping Texas teenager and burying her alive

    Orlando Hall was one of five men involved in the 1994 abduction and killing of Lisa Rene

  • Georgia affirms Biden's victory as Trump attempts to undermine election

    After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed on Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. The result of the six-day hand recount of the state's 5 million ballots had been widely expected, despite baseless allegations from Trump and his allies that Georgia's vote tallies were suspect because of widespread fraud. Amid a series of losses in court, Trump's re-election campaign has shifted to a new strategy that relies on persuading Republican state legislators in crucial states to ignore the election results and intervene on Trump's behalf, according to three people familiar with the plan.

  • Fact check: Amy Coney Barrett ruled that police did not knowingly violate Black teen's rights

    Text appearing next to Barrett's face on an Instagram post makes a serious claim, which we've rated false.

  • California imposes curfew to curb skyrocketing COVID cases

    California is imposing an overnight curfew for nearly all residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. It's in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties that have the most significant increases in virus cases and face the most severe restrictions under California’s four-tier system for reopening the economy.