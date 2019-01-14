128GB microSD cards for $18.99 might be today’s best deal

If you buy only one smartphone accessory today, well, it should probably be Anker’s awesome 10W fast wireless charging stand, which is on sale right now at its best price yet. But if you buy two smartphone accessories today, the second one should definitely be the Silicon Power 128GB High Speed MicroSD Card. It’s just as fast and reliable as microSD cards from big names like SanDisk and Samsung, but it’s only $18.99 right now on Amazon.

Silicon Power-128GB High Speed MicroSD Card Adapter: $19.99

Here’s more info from the product page:

UHS-1 Class 10 specifications, enabling fast file transfer speeds and Full-HD video recording.

High compatibility for different types of devices including smartphones, tablets, DSLR and HD camcorder.

Come with a SD card adapter that enables versatile usages for any SD enabled devices.

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, which enables a budget-friendly solution for you to boost the storage.

Silicon Power-128GB High Speed MicroSD Card Adapter: $19.99

BGR Top Deals:

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com