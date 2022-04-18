12th annual Clark County job fair set for this week
The annual Clark County job fair is set to be held this Thursday in Springfield.
On April 21, 60 employers will join together at the Hollenbeck-Bayley Conference Center on South Limestone Street.
>>National Work Zone Safety Week: ODOT advises drivers to slow down, move over for crews
The job fair will start at noon and go until 4:00 p.m.
Business attire and resumes are required for the event, according to a release.
Employers will be onsite looking to accept resumes and hire new employees.
For more information visit www.greaterspringfield.com.