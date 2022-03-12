12th defendant convicted in dog-fighting, drug distribution ring

Mar. 12—MACON — A Macon resident pleaded guilty to federal charges resulting from a lengthy investigation into a significant multistate dog fighting and cocaine trafficking network.

Shelley Johnson, aka Gold Mouth, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III. Johnson faces a maximum five years of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 7. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, law enforcement investigated a criminal organization involved in both cocaine distribution and organized dog fighting based out of Roberta, which extended into North Georgia, Florida and Alabama from May 2019 until February 2020. In February 2020, law enforcement executed 15 residential search warrants and seized more than 150 dogs that were being used for organized dog-fighting. A 136-count indictment was unsealed on Jan. 29, 2021, charging 11 individuals with various criminal activities. Three other individuals, including Johnson, were charged by criminal information.

During this time period, Johnson communicated with co-conspirator Jarvis Lockett about fighting and breeding dogs, dogs mauled and killed as a result of fighting, sharpening a dog's teeth for fighting purposes, cash prizes for fights, and various topics detailing the business and the brutality of dog-fighting. Johnson attended a dog fight and participated as a handler inside the ring during the fight.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Johnson's Macon residence on Feb. 26, 2020, recovering 13 pit bull terrier type dogs with scarring consistent with dog-fighting. In addition, agents found evidence of dog-fighting activities including a digital scale, weighted collars, heavy chains, ground stakes and a variety of medical supplies to treat animals for injuries sustained from dog-fighting activities.

Story continues

The following co-conspirators have been convicted and sentenced in this case:

—Lekey Davis, aka Kee Boo, 46, of Talbotton, was sentenced to serve 210 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base;

—Christopher Raines, aka Binky, 51, of Talbotton, was sentenced to serve 135 months of imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base;

—Jarvis Lockett, aka J-Rock, 41, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 120 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and cocaine distribution;

—Derrick Owens, aka Doomie, 38, of Woodland, was sentenced to serve 120 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine;

—Jason Carter, 39, of Phenix City, Ala., was sentenced to serve 97 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine;

—Vernon Vegas, 50, of Suwanee, was sentenced to serve the maximum 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture;

—Shaquille Bentley, 27, of Roberta, was sentenced to serve 48 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to use of a communication facility;

—Rodrick Walton, aka Rodrie Walton, 42, of Shiloh, was sentenced to serve 24 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture;

—Reginald Crimes, 39, of Preston, was sentenced to serve 24 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture;

—Lee Benney, 55, of Reynolds, was sentenced to serve 21 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture; and,

—Bryanna Holmes, 25, of Fort Valley, was sentenced to serve 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to use of a communication facility.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Inspector General, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Department of Justice, Environment and Natural Resources Division, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the Merriweather County Sheriff's Office, the Peach County Sheriff's Office, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the Webster County Sheriff's Office, the Byron Police Department, and the Fort Valley Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Banu Rangarajan with the Department of Justice, Environmental Crimes Section are prosecuting the case.