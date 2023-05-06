12th person sentenced in dog-fighting, drug ring spreading through 3 states, officials say

Officials told Channel 2 Action News the 12th person involved in a dog-fighting, drug ring that spread throughout three states from May 2019 until Feb. 2020 has been sentenced.

Shelley Johnson aka Gold Mouth, 40, of Macon, Georgia, was sentenced to serve the maximum sentence of 37 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture. As a condition of his supervised release, Johnson is prohibited from owning or possessing dogs.

According to law officials, the 12 defendants were part of a criminal organization involving both cocaine distribution and dog-fighting based in Roberta, Georgia. The criminal organization extended into North Georgia, Florida and Alabama from May 2019 until Feb. 2020.

In Feb. 2020 officials executed 15 search warrants where they seized more than 150 dogs.

During this time, officials said Johnson communicated with co-conspirator Jarvis Lockett about fighting and breeding dogs, dogs mauled and killed as a result of fighting. Johnson also discussed sharpening a dog’s teeth for fighting purposes, cash prizes for fights, and various topics detailing the business and the brutality of dog-fighting.

“Johnson participated in a brutal criminal enterprise that profited from the suffering of animals,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD).”Dog-fighting is a crime, and also closely associated with other serious crimes. The sentences in this prosecution show those who engage in this cruel and inhumane practice face significant prison time.”

Officials told Channel 2 Action News Johnson attended a dog fight and participated as a handler inside the ring during the dog fight.

During a search warrant at Johnson’s Macon residence on Feb. 26, 2020, officials recovered 13 pit bull terrier-type dogs with scarring consistent with dog-fighting. Agents also found evidence of dog fighting activities including a digital scale, weighted collars, heavy chains, ground stakes, and a variety of medical supplies to treat animals for injuries sustained from dog fighting activities.

“This investigation and prosecution should send a strong zero-tolerance message to those individuals involved in the inhumane torture of animals for entertainment,” said Jason Williams, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General. “We appreciate the collaboration with our law enforcement partners in pursuing these purveyors of death and senseless suffering.”

The following co-conspirators have been convicted and sentenced in this case:

Lekey Davis aka Kee Boo, 46, of Talbotton, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 210 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base;

Christopher Raines aka Binky, 51, of Talbotton, was sentenced to serve 135 months of imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base;

Jarvis Lockett aka J-Rock, 41, of Warner Robins, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 120 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and cocaine distribution;

Derrick Owens aka Doomie, 38, of Woodland, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 120 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine;

Jason Carter, 39, of Phoenix City, Alabama, was sentenced to serve 97 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine;

Vernon Vegas, 50, of Suwanee, Georgia, was sentenced to serve the maximum 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture;

Shaquille Bentley, 27, of Roberta, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 48 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to use of a communication facility;

Rodrick Walton aka Rodrie Walton, 42, of Shiloh, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 24 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture;

Reginald Crimes, 39, of Preston, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 24 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture;

Lee Benney, 55, of Reynolds, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 21 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture; and,

Bryanna Holmes, 25, of Fort Valley, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to use of a communication facility.

