At €13.50, Is CENIT Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CSH) Worth Looking At Closely?

CENIT Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CSH), which is in the software business, and is based in Germany, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the DB, rising to highs of €16.9 and falling to the lows of €12.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CENIT’s current trading price of €13.5 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CENIT’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is CENIT still cheap?

Great news for investors – CENIT is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €17.75, but it is currently trading at €13.50 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, CENIT’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will CENIT generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CENIT. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CSH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSH for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CSH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on CENIT.

