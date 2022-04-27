13 arrested in connection with organized retail theft in Seattle’s Northgate area

Thirteen people were arrested in connection with an organized retail theft in the Northgate neighborhood on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said many of the people tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of items, such as laundry detergent, kitchen knives, a vacuum, sneakers, a tablet, car sparks, a backpack full of jeans, as well as 11 cans of spam.

In one occurrence, one person paid for several items of food at a store but stole two bags of shirts and a USB fan, police said.

While working throughout the day, officers worked with the loss prevention staff at two large retailers to identify the suspects.

Police later released the suspects after they were given trespass admonishments — which police said legally prevents them from returning to the retailers.

The cases were forwarded to prosecutors, according to police.

Seattle police said one person was booked into jail for burglary as she had previously trespassed.

Another woman was booked for drug possession with the intent to deliver. Police said she was carrying 100 fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder and a scale.

The investigation into the thefts is ongoing.

