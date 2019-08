Founded in 1898, this historic museum boasts some of the area’s best contemporary art. In 2012 the institution relocated to a gorgeous new building designed by Herzog & de Meuron that has raw, minimalist interiors pairing exposed beams with concrete flooring. You’ll find indoor and outdoor installations, with past artists including Chuck Close and Dan Flavin. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, New York; parrishart.org