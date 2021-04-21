13 B Corp brands to support this Earth Day

Liv Birdsall
·10 min read
Show these green companies your green.
Show these green companies your green.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

One of my favorite sayings is, “once you know better, do better.” As a fan of sustainability practices, I try to research and learn everything to know whether or not a brand is truly doing what it says it is. I try to support companies with sustainable practices, including ethical sourcing, regenerative agriculture, transparent wages and compostable packaging. Because environmentally friendly practices are one of my top values, I tend to shop from a handful of B Corporations—companies of all sizes that have passed a B Impact Assessment (BIA) on its operations, workers, customers, community and environment.

I trust the B Corp certification because it’s not an easy one to get and most brands that acquire it tend to meet other sustainable marks and may have Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Oeko-Tex, Fair Trade, Bluesign approved and/or Leaping Bunny certifications.

There is a wonderful directory of B Corps that you can filter by product type and location to find practically anything on your wishlist, but as there are nearly 4,000 certified companies worldwide, it can be overwhelming, to say the least. We rounded up some of the best brands with B Corp certification to support in honor of Earth Day, which is April 22.

Subscribe to Reviewed's Resources newsletter for tips, tricks and hacks to get through this together.

1. Earth Hero

Buy everything from beauty products to onesies at Earth Hero.
Buy everything from beauty products to onesies at Earth Hero.

Earth Hero is a one-stop-shop working to make sustainable items and eco-friendly living more accessible. This online marketplace stocks all kinds of products, from home goods to outdoor essentials, beauty and more.

The company is a certified B Corp, part of 1% For The Planet and offers carbon-neutral shipping. Earth Hero carries such a wide variety of products—many from other sustainable brands and B Corps—so you can shop for your whole home in one place, which reduces your imprint. I highly recommend checking out Earth Hero the next time you need to buy something.

Shop from Earth Hero

2. 4ocean

Make purchases that are removing ocean plastic rather than adding to it.
Make purchases that are removing ocean plastic rather than adding to it.

Plastic in the Earth’s oceans and waterways is a big problem and it’s hard to find out how to help. Of course, you can aim to reduce your plastic usage, but you can also support brands like 4ocean, a certified B Corp working to clean up our oceans, rivers and coastlines from harmful plastic waste negatively impacting the environment. This company is also certified climate neutral and part of 1% For The Planet.

Since 2017, 4ocean has removed more than 14 million pounds of trash from our waterways and it helps to educate local and global communities on ways to reduce plastic. The brand funds clean-up efforts by selling items like bracelets, masks made of 50 percent 4ocean plastic and water bottles. For each product sold, 4ocean removes one pound of trash from waterways!

Shop from 4ocean

3. Klean Kanteen

Find durable dishware for camping and hosting in your backyard.
Find durable dishware for camping and hosting in your backyard.

As the summer season approaches, you’ll want to make sure you have a reusable water bottle, especially for any travel and outdoor adventures you might have planned. Refilling your water bottle is sanitary and eco-friendly because you’re choosing not to drink from—and then toss—a plastic bottle. Single-use plastic has caused climate emergencies in our waterways and landfills, so this choice is bigger than it seems. Klean Kanteen makes one of our favorite water bottles and the brand's products are known for being durable, affordable and can replace mountains of single-use waste.

The company is working hard to reduce emissions by measuring current emissions during business activities like manufacturing. Klean Kanteen’s electricity at its headquarters is actually entirely powered by solar panels, which helps reduce emissions as well. As a member of 1% For The Planet and a certified climate-neutral company, the company offers products that are less likely to harm the Earth over time than other brands. I love Klean Kanteen’s tumblers, food canisters and straws too!

Shop from Klean Kanteen

4. Cora

A sustainable period is a possibility.
A sustainable period is a possibility.

As someone who gets a period, it’s important to me that I can trust the products I use during my cycle. Cora makes organic tampons and pads, period underwear, a menstrual cup and more.

Cora’s products hold up well; we tested and enjoyed its organic tampon subscription and I love wearing their brief-style period underwear to bed. You can read the brand’s Impact report as well as our recent interview with founder Molly Hayward to get a better understanding of what they're doing to help make the world a more sustainable place.

Shop from Cora

5. Stash Tea

Tea-lovers can find this B Corp at the grocery store!
Tea-lovers can find this B Corp at the grocery store!

Tea is a go-to beverage for me and I have (at least) one cup a day. As someone who consumes a lot of tea, I like to have multiple flavor options and I like to know that any resultant waste is recyclable, compostable and doesn’t contain harmful micro-plastics. Stash Tea checks all of these boxes. The company has been around for decades—since 1972 to be e exact—and has focused on sustainable business methods.

Stash became B Corp certified in 2017 in an effort to ensure its impact on the world remains positive. Some of the ways the company does this are by investing and strengthening communities, finding reputable partners around the world to get ingredients from and using sustainable packaging. On top of all of this, Stash also takes pride in its bold flavors and combinations, offering unique options you might not find from other tea companies. With so many options you’re sure to find a flavor (or two) you love!

Shop from Stash Tea

6. Bombas

A pair of Bombas is donated for each pair you buy!
A pair of Bombas is donated for each pair you buy!

I love a good pair of socks and I love buying ethically sourced goods, so naturally, I love Bombas. This sock company also dabbles in some other pieces of clothing (including T-shirts and more) and has earned a B Corp certification for its sustainable business practices.

On top of using high-quality materials that last to ultimately reduce textile waste, it earned its B Corp certification because of its One Purchased = One Donated business model where the company donates an equivalent item of clothing for every one purchased. I have a few pairs myself and I can tell you first hand, you (and your feet) will relish Bombas.

Shop from Bombas

7. Goodee

Furnish your home using Goodee&#39;s curated vendor list.
Furnish your home using Goodee's curated vendor list.

I discovered Goodee recently and I’m already a huge fan. This Black-owned business is a large online marketplace offering ethical goods from sustainable brands specializing in home décor and furniture. I’m no stranger to online shopping and I’ll be one of the first to admit that finding ethical furniture brands isn’t easy. Plus, it’s rare that I want to buy everything for my home from one place.

Goodee, a B Corp, makes decorating and nesting easy since everything is in one place. You can find wooden benches, abstract drinkware and colorful baskets at Goodee. The goods are more expensive than you’d find at the local mall or furniture outlet, but the company sells sleek and slow-made items and that comes at a cost.

Shop from Goodee

8. Blueland

You&#39;ll love how easy these tablets are to use!
You'll love how easy these tablets are to use!

I’m a bit of a clean freak. I have my clutter and a constant dusting of soil around plants, but I really care about the cleaning products I use. I don’t like heavy fragrances or bleach and I’m not a fan of buying a new product in a plastic bottle every time I run out of something. Blueland is a recent obsession of mine because it makes eco-friendly cleaning products without sacrificing a clean planet—and it’s woman-owned.

The Blueland system works like this: You purchase a starter pack and when you run out, you can buy refills. The cleaning products themselves are small—soap, detergent and dishwasher tablets are roughly the size of a nickel. If you already have bottles at home, you can jump right to the refilling step and purchase the tablets on their own, too.

Shop from Blueland

9. Good Clean Love

You can find Good Clean Love at Target, Whole Foods, Kroger and more.
You can find Good Clean Love at Target, Whole Foods, Kroger and more.

Oregon-based brand Good Clean Love creates personal care and intimacy products for all genders made from natural ingredients.

The company's products run the gamut, from pH balance wipes to massage candles, personal care systems and more. For such sensitive areas, it’s important to understand the ingredients used in the products you use. Because Good Clean Love is a B Corp, you can use its products with good faith and no regrets.

Shop from Good Clean Love

10. Ben and Jerry's

Treat yourself to ice cream that is environmentally conscious.
Treat yourself to ice cream that is environmentally conscious.

Odds are you have tasted, or at least heard of, Ben and Jerry's ice cream before. You may not know, however, that Ben and Jerry’s is a B Corp, which is quite surprising for a company of their size. Even before the existence of the B Corp certification, Ben and Jerry’s had a long history of ethical and sustainable business practices.

The company set a social mission for themselves with equal importance of product and economic missions in 1988 and have stuck to it ever since. On top of long-standing sustainable business practices, Ben and Jerry’s creates a quality product, with milk and cream from family farmers, refusing to use milk from cows treated with synthetic hormones and even offering non-dairy options for anyone looking for an alternative. I think they make the best non-dairy ice cream out there!

Shop from Ben and Jerry’s

11. Pela

Pela phone cases are trendy AND sustainable.
Pela phone cases are trendy AND sustainable.

A phone case is a personal purchase, especially if you’re on your phone as much as I am (sadly). I recently upgraded my case to a Pela case, as the company makes 100 percent compostable and biodegradable phone cases, which results in less waste in our landfills and oceans.

If your current phone case works perfectly fine, then that’s great! However, if you’re in need of an upgrade or buy a new phone, I highly recommend Pela’s cases. They're soft, protective and flexible but not slippery, which is essential. Pela has a wide variety of colors, designs, engravings and wallet designs to choose from. Why not buy from a force of good if you’re buying a case anyways?

Shop from Pela

12. Bee’s Wrap

There&#39;s no need to buy any more plastic bags.
There's no need to buy any more plastic bags.

You may have heard of beeswax wrap from your earthy-crunchy aunt or local zero-waste shop. It’s an eco-friendly replacement for plastic wrap or aluminum foil and can be reused over and over, then eventually composted. Bee’s Wrap is a company that specializes in beeswax wrap, as you can tell from its name.

The brand is incredibly transparent and passed the BIA by "responsibly sourcing our ingredients, using all parts of our ingredients and product and consciously creating a product that limits waste—specifically plastic—going to landfills.” Beeswax wrap can help you reduce your food waste while making your fridge a bit prettier.

Shop from Bee’s Wrap

13. Fairware Promotional Products

Support LGBT-owned Fairware.
Support LGBT-owned Fairware.

Fairware is a PR Agency that helps brands like AVEDA, Seventh Generation, Patagonia and Nature’s Path create promotional campaigns and products that are ethically sourced and sustainably made. The company works with brands in the US and Canada. Fairware is also a certified living-wage employer and women- and LGBTQ+-owned business, in addition to being a B Corp.

It’s a great brand to partner with for future marketing needs, as well as one to look for when you notice some of your favorite brands, like Lush, Vega, Ben [and] Jerry’s, running campaigns; you can shop with a clear conscience that the entire launch has been thought-through and aligns with your values.

Shop from Fairwave Promotional Products

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: B Corp brands: Here are 13 companies to support this Earth Day

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin placed in solitary confinement at max security prison in Minnesota

    Former police officer found guilty on all three counts

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Four crew dead, 9 missing after cargo ship runs aground in Philippines

    Four crew members from a cargo ship that ran aground off the southern Philippines have died, while seven have been rescued and a search is continuing for nine others, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday. The crew of LCT Cebu Great Ocean abandoned the vessel, which was carrying nickel ore and 2,000 litres of diesel, before it ran aground in Surigao del Norte province on Monday, the coast guard said. The bodies of the four crew members were found after being washed onto the shore, while the seven were rescued in various parts of the southern province after reaching land, Gelly Rosales, a coast guard official, told Reuters.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • Jogger calmly films pursuit by ‘hungry little bear’ through national park

    ‘Hey, no! I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food,’ says runner as bear follows him

  • Apple's new iPad Pro is the best explanation for why we'll never see a touchscreen MacBook

    The MacBook Pro and Air aren't Apple's biggest rivals to Windows laptops. The new iPad Pro, which is now powered by the company's M1 chip, is.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • 38 others have been killed by police in county where Ma’Khia Bryant was fatally shot

    Ohio study shows rate of black people being killed in state is 339 per cent higher than that of white people

  • GOP pushes record number of anti-protest bills to ‘silence dissent,’ critics say

    Some proposals would grant immunity to drivers who hit protesters, stop demonstrators from accessing unemployment aid and turn misdemeanours into felonies

  • Syria Chemical-Attack Deniers Admit Links to WikiLeaks and Russia

    Anas Alkharboutli/GettyA group of British academics was secretly in contact with Russian diplomats in four separate embassies as they worked to undermine evidence that Bashar al-Assad was using chemical weapons against his own people, according to emails seen by The Daily Beast.The documents were obtained as part of a sting operation on one member of the group that was disclosed last month by the BBC and The Times of London. Paul McKeigue, a Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Statistical Genetics at the University of Edinburgh’s College of Medicine, was duped into sharing the inner workings of the so-called Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media by emails from someone calling himself “Ivan,” who implied he was a Russian intelligence officer.The Working Group consists of a handful of university professors (none with any expertise in Syria or the Middle East), who have spent years suggesting that the Assad regime has been framed for war crimes in an elaborate conspiracy consisting of Syrian rebels, White Helmet rescue workers, and the American and British intelligence services. Moreover, the Working Group alleges that conspiracy has been systematically laundered through journalists, academics and human rights workers who they believe to be CIA or MI6 agents.Some of these completely unproven theories have been taken up enthusiastically on social media and used to sow disinformation about Assad’s war crimes.In an apparent effort to further the conspiracy theories, McKeigue was all too happy to collude with someone he thought was one of Vladimir Putin’s spies.In the emails with “Ivan,” McKeigue boasted about his interactions with Russian officials, a journalist who worked for the Russian state media and WikiLeaks, which “very likely knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort” during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a Senate Subcommittee on Intelligence report.McKeigue told “Ivan” in February that WikiLeaks had helped him secure free legal advice from one of Julian Assange’s personal lawyers, Melinda Taylor.The emails claim that Taylor had been communicating with the British epidemiologist since at least September 2019, when she sent him a lengthy “legal advice memorandum” detailing ways to make litigious claims against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an intergovernmental body that seeks to implement the worldwide ban on the stockpiling and use of chemical weapons such as sarin gas, which suffocates its drooling and vomiting victims to death.McKeigue refers to the memorandum as one way of conducting “lawfare” against the chemical watchdog—a term typically invoked to mean frivolous or harassing litigation. He said Taylor provided him with the memorandum, pro bono, to advance claims of impropriety among members of the OPCW.According to the emails, the advice memorandum also led to Taylor’s husband, Geoffrey Roberts, representing Brendan Whelan, a former OPCW employee who went rogue and criticized the group’s investigations, leaking material to WikiLeaks.McKeigue told “Ivan” that he could reach Whelan via Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands and its permanent representative to the OPCW.“Brendan keeps in contact with your embassy in Den Haag,” McKeigue wrote. “So if you wanted someone to make an introduction (for one of your diplomats, not in a covert role) to Melinda [Taylor] and Geoff [Roberts], this would be a possible route. Brendan knows them better than I do.”McKeigue, Taylor and Roberts declined to comment to The Daily Beast.The emails also show that Taylor corresponded with McKeigue to discuss the secret location of the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), an NGO that has compiled documentary evidence of war crimes in Syria carried out by the Assad regime and ISIS. Some of their evidence was used in the first successful Syrian war crimes prosecution in Germany.It was CIJA that orchestrated the sting on McKeigue when they grew frustrated by the Working Group’s fixation on undermining evidence against Assad. CIJA was running the “Ivan” account all along.In the correspondence collected by the NGO, McKeigue outlined to his presumed Russian intelligence contact “complicated lines of communication” between the Working Group and a network of Russian Foreign Ministry officials in four separate embassies around the world: The Hague, New York, London, and Geneva. Russian diplomats, he noted, had been corresponding with members of the Working Group for a presentation at a January 2020 Arria formula meeting of the UN Security Council, convened by Russia in order to sow skepticism about the OPCW’s still-pending investigation.McKeigue wrote that he worked personally with Stepan Ankeev, an official at the Russian embassy in London, to put the plan in motion, while his Working Group associates kept in touch with other Russian diplomats in other countries. “But in the end it all worked out okay,” McKeigue wrote. “The only other diplomatic communication we have had is with Sergey Krutskikh in Geneva, who is Vanessa’s contact but has occasionally passed information to the Working Group via Piers.”“Piers” refers to Piers Robinson, the founder of the Working Group and an outspoken commentator on Syria on Twitter. “Vanessa” is Vanessa Beeley, perhaps the most prominent and controversial member of the Working Group. A former waste management consultant turned blogger, Beeley became a fixture on RT, the Russian government’s English language propaganda network, for her willingness to add all manner of unsubstantiated and imaginative allegations about the Syria conflict.She has repeatedly accused the White Helmets, an internationally funded rescue organization, of staging chemical attacks in Syria otherwise attributed to the Assad regime.Beeley and Robinson’s purported contact in Switzerland, Sergey Krutskikh, is secretary to Russia’s mission at the UN. He is also the son of a better-known Russian diplomat, Andrey Krutskikh, who was appointed early last year as the first director of Russian Foreign Ministry’s newly minted Department of International Information Security, which coordinates with European countries on cybersecurity.McKeigue also boasted to his supposed Russian handler about his work with state media employees at Ruptly, a streaming video platform based in Germany, which is funded by the Kremlin.The British academic was given screen captures from a database of sensitive personal details on activists and war crimes witnesses collected through interviews conducted on the ground in Syria by Ruptly staff. McKeigue passed the details on to “Ivan,” despite the apparent threat to these people.After a while, McKeigue decided that his contact at Ruptly was insufficiently loyal to the cause and asked “Ivan” to investigate him.Nerma Jelacic, the CIJA’s director of external relations and a member of the sting op, told The Daily Beast that the disclosure that Russian diplomats and state-run media outlets were working with the Working Group helped to explain why this otherwise obscure collection of academics had managed to make headlines around the world. “These networks would have remained nothing more than a bunch of marginalized ideologues and conspiracists,” Jelacic said.She added, “Russia’s disinformation campaigns about Syria would be far less effective if they had to rely solely on statements from the Russian foreign and ministries rather than on what Westerner academics and self-described ‘whistleblowers’ have said.”McKeigue’s correspondence with “Ivan” has been passed to British authorities. The University of Edinburgh continues to insist his commentary on Syria has been undertaken as a private citizen and not on behalf of the institution; it affirms McKeigue’s right to free expression.Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International U.K. Campaigns Manager, told The Daily Beast: “Syrian victims and their families who have endured many horrors [deserve justice]. These individuals, quite disgracefully, are trying to deny Syrians these rights. They won’t succeed.”This piece is part of a joint investigation between The Daily Beast and Newlines magazine who have a more detailed analysis here.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • European Soccer's American Owners Tried to Form a U.S.-Style 'Super League.' It Hasn't Gone Well

    The Super League leans heavy on American sports principles.

  • Ted Cruz argues Biden’s comments could mean Chauvin goes free on appeal

    President took unusual step of talking about Chauvin trial once jury was sequestered

  • Biden news: Bernie Sanders unveils free college plan as Merrick Garland launches police review

    Rolling updates on the day’s news from Washington and beyond

  • Fact check: Ma'Khia Bryant was holding a knife when shot by police

    Columbus police fatally shot Ma'Khia Bryant on April 20. Contrary to a Facebook claim, Bryant had a knife in her hand at the time of the shooting.

  • Late-night hosts react to Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘Still a lot of work to be done’

    Here’s what they had to say about Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

  • Joe Biden celebrates ‘some justice’ for George Floyd as AOC calls conviction not enough

    President says it was ‘really important’ that former police officer found guilty on all counts

  • Hornet LaMelo Ball thought injury was ‘nothing too big.’ Month later, he’s almost back

    Charlotte Hornets rookie star LaMelo Ball discusses his recovery from a fractured wrist.

  • Here’s how unequal policing really is in Minneapolis, by the numbers

    City’s policing problems go much deeper than one officer

  • Ukraine crisis may be Putin's test for the Biden administration

    It makes sense that the Biden team would seek to repair relations with Russia, but this may also be perceived as weakness on the part of the White House.