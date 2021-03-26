13 Bathroom Accessories That’ll Make You Want to Spend More Time in the Powder Room

Jessica Cherner
  • This beautiful handcrafted bath beech wood board is both hyperfunctional and stylish. Scattering the bathroom with natural and organic materials adds a much-needed sense of serenity, and this piece in particular is a winner thanks to the slots for wine glasses, candles, books, and iPads. $39, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/888418689/bath-board-jenni?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Break with tradition and skip the towel rack. Instead, opt for a natural teak ladder. Boasting that perfectly imperfect feel with uneven side rails and a matte finish, this contemporary ladder is an easy way to add some warmth to your space. $200, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/teak-ladder/s146651" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Even in a spartan bathroom with hardly any accessories, a toilet paper stand is a must. This luxe option from Anthropologie adds just the right amount of personality. $148, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/kelly-standing-toilet-paper-holder" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Available in seven soothing shades that range from bright white to cool navy, the Guerneville bath mat adds an undeniable elegance to just about any bathroom. Not to mention, it’s woven from Turkish Aegean cotton using Spinsoft technology, making it extremely soft and fast-drying. $48, Serena & Lily. <a href="https://www.serenaandlily.com/guerneville-bath-rug/m12180.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/stylish-shower-curtains?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shower curtains" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shower curtains</a> work like wallpaper in a bathroom in that they have the power to completely change the look of the space. This Bryn E. Namavari–designed graphic option from CB2 can go modern farmhouse or Art Deco depending on the rest of the room, making this a completely versatile but statement-worthy piece. $60, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/crescent-blockprint-shower-curtain-72/s470340" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Even tiny bathrooms have enough wall space for at least one piece of wall art, and this retro-inspired botanical print has caught our attention in a big way. The fun colors are quiet enough to work in a classic all-white bathroom, but bold enough to stand out. $16, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/986430091/botanical-art-print-eclectic-wall-art?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Greenery is an essential piece of decor in a bathroom, and this plant from Bloomscape is a great option for anyone new to the plant game. It’s easy to care for (it can tolerate serious neglect and doesn’t need a lot of light) and grows pretty quickly. Place it on a high shelf and enjoy the cascading vines. Plus, this plant comes in its own cute ceramic pot and matching saucer. $35, Bloomscape. <a href="https://bloomscape.com/product/philodendron-heartleaf/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • In the absence of storage space, a giant basket that’s handwoven in Senegal will work just fine. The dyes are all-natural, an eco-friendly touch anyone can appreciate. $185, Tackussanu Senegal. <a href="https://tackussanusenegal.com/collections/all-products/products/dou-basket-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A pivoting mirror that’s easily adjustable is key. This one boasts a minimalist feel that’s alluringly contemporary. Available in antique brass and polished nickel, the Lana mirror will certainly up the sophistication factor in the bathroom. $429, Ballard Designs. <a href="https://www.ballarddesigns.com/lana-rectangular-pivot-mirror/bed-bath/bath/mirrors/479583?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If your bathroom is full of neutral hues, consider introducing a pop of color by way of a one-of-a-kind ceramic vase. Finished with bright shades and a glossy glaze, this piece doubles as a work of art and looks just as good with flowers as it does without. $300, Ceramic Meltdown. <a href="https://ceramicmeltdown.com/collections/featured-products/products/colorblast-vase-7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A delicious scented candle is always a welcome addition to any bathroom. Not only does this one—which boasts an aroma that’s equal parts spicy, citrusy, and earthy—smell heavenly, it also elevates the countertop in a way most other tiny pieces of decor can't. Whether you light it as you get ready for the day or once the day is done, you’ll feel instantly at ease. $32, Candlessentials. <a href="https://www.candlessentials.com/collections/shop/products/bold-awakening" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Adding some muted color and gentle pattern to a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/small-bathroom-ideas-for-a-brighter-breezier-space?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:small bathroom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">small bathroom</a> is perhaps the easiest way to warm up the look of the space. Designed to look like wool, this polypropylene rug is considerably more durable and longer-lasting. Plus, it’s much softer underfoot, which you’ll appreciate when you step out of the shower. $206, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/nuLOOM-RZIN08A-Floral-Medallion-Pearlie/dp/B075QPBBXK?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Giving yourself a place to sit that isn’t the edge of the tub is a wonderful idea. This live-edge tree stump looks even cooler in a totally contemporary space. Not to mention, the bottom is left untreated so that the heavenly scent of cedar can waft through your space. $197, Knaughty Log Co. <a href="https://knaughtylogco.com/collections/all-products/products/stump-end-table-1?variant=31547928182846" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
From retro-inspired prints to elegant shower curtains, this decor doesn’t skimp on style

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

