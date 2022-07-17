The 13 best bedding buys at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Take advantage of incredible bedding deals for the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is finally here and it’s even sweeter than the last one. If you’re looking to shop early for a birthday, baby shower, wedding or holiday gift, you are in for a treat—there’s something for everyone in your life (including yourself!).

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Nordstrom carries some of the finest bedding on the market and lucky you, some of the best pieces are significantly marked down right now. Whether you’re searching for a nice cool comforter for the summer or a luxurious throw blanket to accent your living area, read on for 13 of the best bedding buys during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shopping guide

1. Save up to $30: Nordstrom At Home 400 Thread Count Sheet Set

As one of our top home deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022, this sheet set is just what you’ve been looking for.

As one of our top home deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022, this Nordstrom At Home 400 thread count sheet set is nothing short of luxury. Made of cotton sateen, the fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases (two for sizes full and above; one for twin), will feel like butter against your skin. At up to $30 off the retail price, this sheet set is just what you’ve been looking for.

From $74.90 at Nordstrom

2. Save up to $49: Sijo French Linen Duvet Cover

The French linen duvet cover from Sijo is up to $49 off.

Reviewers wax poetic about this cover's quality, cloud-like feel and lovely colors. In short, the French linen duvet cover from Sijo is divine and at up to $49 off, you can’t miss out. The 100% French flax linen material feels soft and comfortable while adding an earthy feel to your room.—It’s also, OEKO-TEX certified which means, it’s free of harmful substances. While visually delicate, the material is practical and can be thrown in the washer and dryer.

From $179.99 at Nordstrom

3. Save up to $76: Nordstrom Linen Quilt and Pillow Sham Set

This Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022, this set is almost 67% off.

If you like simplicity without looking shabby, look no further than Nordstrom’s linen quilt and pillow sham set. Almost 67% off the original price, the breathable 100% linen quilt and pillow shams will keep you comfortable and cool while you sleep—especially great for the hot summer months.

From $132.90 at Nordstrom

4. Save up to $60: Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

If you’re a Barefoot Dreams fan, this is another top pick for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2022.

If you’re a Barefoot Dreams fan, you know how soft and luxurious everything is from this popular brand. Another top pick for this year’s Anniversary Sale, you will not be disappointed. Not only will it be a great accent piece to your chair or sofa; with one touch, you’ll want to take a nice mid-afternoon nap with it. At a $60 savings, this is a steal that will sell out sooner than later.

$119.90 at Nordstrom

5. Save up to $55: Sijo French Linen Sheet Set

Our pick for one of the best linen sheets for 2022, this Sijo French linen sheet set is $55 off.

Our pick for one of the best linen sheets for 2022, this Sijo French linen sheet set is the most comfortable to sleep on and now, it’s up to $55 off. According to our test, the sheets were smooth and crispier than most sheets. Although they wrinkle around the edges after a wash, they shrink less, which means you won’t have to deal with the sheets popping off—a real struggle for some sleepers.

From $203.99 at Nordstrom

6. Save $25: Casper Essential Cooling Set of 2 Pillows

Like the Casper Original pillow, which made our best pillows of 2022 list, the Essential Cooling pillow keeps you cool.

Without the proper pillow, you can say goodbye to a good night’s sleep. So if you’re looking for a good one to bring you some sweet dreams, the Casper Essential Cooling pillows are just what the doctor ordered. Like the Casper Original pillow, which made our best pillows of 2022 list, the Essential Cooling pillow offers support and keeps you cool throughout the night with its breathable cover. It also features a two-inch gusset which keeps your neck in better alignment for optimal comfort and rest. For $94.99, you get two pillows, bringing the cost to $47.50 for each.

$94.99 at Nordstrom

7. Save $33: UGG Coastline Plush Throw Blanket

This Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022, you’ll be walking around enveloped in this generous 50-inch by 70-inch plush dream.

If you want the plush and soft cozy feeling of an UGG boot in the form of a blanket, we’ve got you covered with the UGG Coastline plush throw blanket. Incredibly soft to the touch, you’ll be walking around your house enveloped in this generous 50-inch by 70-inch plush dream. A perfect grab-and-go, take-with-you anywhere type of blanket, you’ll be using it both indoors and outdoors. At $64.99, this is a steal.

$64.99 at Nordstrom

8. Save $49: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Just like the Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw, this blanket is cozy and larger at 54 by 72.

We really can’t get enough of Barefoot Dreams—celebrities included. Just like the Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw, this blanket is cozy and truly a dream—but slightly larger at 54 by 72. If you’re not a fan of patterns, this one is available in more basic and neutral colors. With a $49 discount, we’re not sure what you’re waiting for—this will be your throw of choice.

$97.90 at Nordstrom

9. Save up to $30: Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Sateen Duvet Cover and Shams Set

This 400 thread count sateen duvet cover and shams set is discounted up to $30 for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.

If you’re done with cheap and poor quality bedding, this may be your time to look into options that are more higher-end without breaking the bank—this 400 thread count sateen duvet cover and shams set, for example. Discounted up to $30, this set looks sleek and expensive, without sacrificing comfort. Made of OEKO-TEX certified cotton, it’s soft to sleep on.

From $74.90 at Nordstrom

10. Save up to $54: Nordstrom ClimaSMART Cool Down Alternative Comforter

At a discount of up to $54, you can't miss the Nordstrom ClimaSMART Cool Down Alternative comforter for the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

At a discount of up to $54, you have to take a look at the Nordstrom ClimaSMART Cool Down Alternative comforter. Whether you want to stay away from true downs that contain feathers or you want one that keeps you cool throughout the night, this comforter has tech that delivers. Made of 100% cotton with synthetic fill, it’s hypoallergenic, soft and cool to the touch.

From $149.90 at Nordstrom

11. Save up to $73: DKNY Pure Comfy Platinum Duvet Cover

For the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this duvet cover is $73 off the original price.

No bed is complete without the perfect duvet cover. For the summer, you’re probably more interested in a lightweight cover that looks good with any room design. The DKNY Pure Comfy Platinum duvet cover is simple but not boring and can match any room aesthetic. The cotton gauze material makes it light and airy, and the 200 thread count gives it better quality. With up to $73 off the original price, this duvet cover is one of the best buys you should consider.

From $101.99 at Nordstrom

12. Save up to $110: Pom Pom at Home Zuma Blanket

Made of stonewashed cotton, the waffle weave design of the blanket makes it look high-end.

Looking for a more clean and organic feel to your bed? This Pom Pom at Home Zuma blanket is going to be a perfect choice for your room. Made of stonewashed cotton, the waffle weave design of the blanket makes it look high-end while still keeping it casual. Choose from earthy colors like cream, natural or charcoal to go along with your room's aesthetics—and with discounts up to $110, this blanket is not to be missed.

From $114.99 at Nordstrom

13. Save up to $76: Peri Home Panama Stripe Comforter and Sham Set

This Peri Home Panama Stripe comforter and sham set has incredible discounts right now at Nordstrom.

If you’re on the hunt for a stylish but comfortable comforter set, this Peri Home Panama Stripe comforter and sham set is now starting at $150.99,with incredible discounts from $64.01 to $76.01. The stripes and tasseled accents give designer vibes and the gray color keeps it looking modern and fresh. You can easily toss this into the washer and the 100% cotton material will hold up well.

From $150.99 at Nordstrom

