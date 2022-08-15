13 Best Buys for National Relaxation Day

Ирина Мещерякова / iStock.com

Sit back and take a load off: National Relaxation Day is today, Aug. 15. How should you celebrate? There are plenty of ways to indulge yourself and take a minute for some self-care, all without breaking the bank.

GOBankingRates found the best deals for you to grab that are under $100 so you can enjoy a relaxing, worry-free day.

Que Bella Relaxing Lavender Mud Mask

Price: $1.99

For under $2, you can soothe your skin and feel like you’re at the spa. This mask is enriched with cocoa and shea butters to replenish and soften the skin, while removing any excess oil with witch hazel water. Users reported that they absolutely loved the smell of the calming lavender.

Beauty 360 Satin Sleep Mask

Price: $5.49

Drift off to a peaceful sleep with this luscious mask that blocks out the light for a truly restful slumber. You can also adjust the straps to fit you perfectly and achieve maximum comfort. Take it on the go or use it nightly when you’re at home.

Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager

Price: $6.98

Your back isn’t the only thing that needs a massage. Treat your scalp to a deep, exfoliating clean with this silicone massager. This hair tool is also known to reduce stress during scalp massage, so your hair and your brain can both feel better.

Oziva Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

Price: $9.48

National Relaxation Day is the perfect occasion for a nice, long bath. Drop these into your tub to experience soothing aromatherapy and completely unwind. Essential oils included in this kit are eucalyptus, lavender, orange, lemon, rose and tea tree.

LARISO Stress Balls

Price: $11.98

Relaxing is sometimes about taking down the things in life that are stressing you out. Take your rage out on these squeeze balls and feel a sense of relief. The set comes with a variety of types of balls to match the level of stress you need to release.

The Good Patch Relax Plant Patch

Price: $11.99

Relaxation now comes in a patch, thanks to The Good Patch. This patch sticks to your wrist and promises sustained relaxation for eight to 12 hours. The patch is vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologically tested.

Casaluna Oil Diffuser

Price: $16.00

Spread a sense of calm through your home with an oil diffuser for relaxing aromatherapy. This set includes the diffuser, oil mix and eight reeds. The mix is a blend of peppermint, sage and basil oils, which gives off a crisp, slightly earthy scent

TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller

Price: $16.95

Our feet carry us through so much. Give them a break with this tool that employs acupressure to release the tension in your feet. This massager is said to help with plantar fasciitis, aching heels, sore arches or neuropathy. Additionally, it increases blood circulation which helps with stress relief. The massager comes in a variety of sizes to fit your needs.

ESARORA Ice Roller

Price: $17.09

Take down eye puffiness, jaw pain and tension headaches with this soothing roller. The roller can also increase blood flow to help soothe irritated skin. Slip into the freezer to enhance the cooling effect.

Mabis RELAX-A-Bac Lumbar Cushion

Price: $24.99

Support your back with this cushion to help keep your spine in proper alignment. Because of the design, users can experience a relief for lower back pain and an overall more relaxed spine. The cushion cover is machine washable and comes in three different colors.

DAVIDsTEA 12 Tea Sampler

Price: $26

These teas are designed with relaxation in mind. The teas in this set are made to calm you and lead to a restful sleep. Flavors include Calming Chamomile, Chamomile Dreamland, Cinnamon Rooibos Chai, Earl Grey Rooibos, Headache Halo, Jasmine Rooibos, Lavender Buttercream, Lullaby Lemon, Mother’s Little Helper, Serenity Now, Super Ginger and Tulsi Tranquility.

The Company Store Cotton Robe

Price: $39.99

What’s better than slipping into a cozy robe and relaxing the day away? This short robe is made of Turkish cotton and is available in two colors to choose from at this price. The price goes up for other colors, but is still under $100.

Zewa SpaBuddy Back Pain Relief Belt

Price: $63.29

Have an aching back? Try out this back belt that will massage the pain away while you work or watch TV. The belt offers eight intensity levels and fits up to a 60-inch waist. Reviews say it offered immediate relief for lower back pain.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Best Buys for National Relaxation Day