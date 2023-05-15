13 Of The Best Gay Tweets Of The Week
We all know Gay Twitter is one of the best parts of Twitter, especially in 2023. Here are the best gay tweets of the week:
1.
screaming crying and throwing up pic.twitter.com/SHzFL4FyzJ
— nick nick nick nick nick nick nick… (@nickarroll) May 8, 2023
2.
How are you DL and cruising at Macys pic.twitter.com/zU1dsYn7js
— Fin (@gofinurself) May 7, 2023
3.
Just had Taco Bell pic.twitter.com/ey7m3knZho
— alleged homosexual (@dozygay) May 8, 2023
4.
girl just shed on him 🙄🙄 https://t.co/AIGZmOx5cl
— aram (@aramnotagoat) May 6, 2023
5.
Imagining a little gay gen z boy who identifies as an old soul because his favorite actress is Katherine Heigl.
— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) May 7, 2023
6.
this guy at my gym was hitting on me hard and we hooked up, then pretended he didn’t know me the next day… well, I just found out he has a whole ass GIRLFRIEND omg💀😵💫
— david (@thedaviddoes) May 4, 2023
7.
me when i open the door to my grindr hook up: pic.twitter.com/KNmNAAB1gY
— leonardo (@skyferrori) May 3, 2023
8.
You certainly meet some interesting people in The Hague pic.twitter.com/KtEnqvFo2P
— meels (@sparklypens) May 3, 2023
9.
— Axe (@westernunion2k) May 7, 2023
10.
My controversial opinion is that rupaul was right to react like that it really was that funny… pic.twitter.com/1dcyoswSxy
— youngest known hag (@glamdemon2004) May 5, 2023
VH1
11.
I rlly love this pride toy from target bc it implies your dog used to be a homophobe but is working on it pic.twitter.com/K1bzYpZDfu
— snapewife guy (@horrorwine) May 7, 2023
12.
me at every other line of dialogue on Succession pic.twitter.com/pNHNPg58O9
— nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) May 8, 2023
Vh1
13.
“Homosexual” 😭 https://t.co/gKbenKDZtt
— Chris Stedman (@ChrisDStedman) May 6, 2023
Fox