The 13 Best REITs to Own in 2019

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) - a way for investors to gain access to assets such as apartments and office buildings while often collecting generous yields - had a disappointing 2018. With just a few days left to go in the year, the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) had lost 13.5% compared to a 12% decline for the broader market. This contrasts with 10-year average annual gains of just more than 12% for the VNQ.

Will REITs bounce back in 2019? Well, the same fear that hampered these real-estate plays in 2018 - rising interest rates - still is on the board for the coming year. And higher rates on bonds sometimes hamper the performance of REITs.

However, these companies are not created equal. The best REITs for 2019 could benefit from other powerful trends in 2019. For instance, cloud computing's growth should continue to fuel robust demand for data storage services. A massive infrastructure spending bill could improve the fortunes of related REIT plays. And mobile-data growth, as well as the rollout of lightning-fast 5G technology, offers potential growth for cell-tower REITs.

Here are the 13 best REITs to buy and hold in 2019. Not only should they benefit from broad trends that could help them outperform their brethren, but REITs as a whole are trading at much more palatable valuations lately. Moreover, average dividend yields in the space currently exceed 4%; all the more reason for investors to stick with REITs if market rockiness continues in the coming year.

Digital Realty Trust

Market value: $21.1 billion

Dividend yield: 3.9%

Digital Realty Trust (DLR, $102.41), the world's largest data-center REIT, is well-positioned to benefit from explosive demand for cloud-based solutions. The REIT owns 198 data centers across 32 metropolitan markets across the globe and serves more than 2,300 corporate customers, including the likes of Verizon (VZ), Comcast (CMCSA) and Oracle (ORCL).

The real-estate play has generated consistent 12% annual growth in core funds from operations (FFO, an important metric of REIT profitability) since 2006, and its dividend has expanded at the same rate. Organic growth is supported by high customer retention rates and 2% to 4% annual rent escalators embedded in leases.

Digital Realty is constructing new campuses and expanding its footprint to take advantage of a next wave of cloud computing forecast to generate 76% annual growth in the artificial-intelligence market, 34% yearly growth in Internet of Things applications and 37% per year growth in the autonomous vehicle segment.

DLR expanded its Latin American footprint last quarter by acquiring Ascenty, Brazil's largest data-center provider, for $1.8 billion. Through this purchase, the REIT gains 14 new data centers, approximately 140 new customers and an enhanced presence in the world's eighth-largest economy.

The REIT beat consensus analyst estimates last quarter by delivering 8% year-over-year FFO per share growth. Moreover, it reiterated its guidance for full-year FFO per share for 2018, which should translate to 7%-plus growth.

Guggenheim analyst Robert Gutman recently upgraded his rating on Digital Realty shares from "Neutral" to "Buy."

