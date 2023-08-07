These 13 Bradenton-area restaurants earned poor scores from Florida health inspectors

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

Here are restaurants that failed to meet requirements during recent inspections:

Amuse 5 Bakery, 5850 14th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected Aug. 2

High priority: Chlorine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength for manual warewashing. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Chicken salad was date-marked as more than a week old. The food was discarded.

High priority: A food employee handled a cell phone and then failed to change gloves and wash hands. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.





Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Birdrock Taco Shack, 1213 13th Ave. W., Bradenton — Inspected Aug. 1

Intermediate: A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

Basic violations: An inspector noted three basic violations, including no handwashing sign posted at an employee handwash sink.

Chick-fil-A, 4311 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton — Inspected Aug. 3

High priority: Cheddar jack cheese, colby jack cheese and American cheese were cold-held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the cheese was discarded.

High priority: A toxic substance was stored above clean pans. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A sugar container in the takeout area was soiled.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Basic: Eight basic violations, including a damaged cutting board, a broken splash guard in a food prep area and a reach-in cooler that was not functioning properly.

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 3715 First St., Bradenton

High priority: A food employee touched their face and then failed to change gloves and wash hands. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Cooked chicken, cooked pork, cooked pasta and mini cheese pizzas were cold-held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the items were discarded.

Basic: Hood filters were soiled with grease.

Basic: An employee with facial hair was not wearing a beard guard. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on Aug. 3.

Food + Beer, 4808 14th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected Aug. 2

Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer was not at proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

An employee failed to wash hands during a glove change. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.





Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Intermediate: A can opener was soiled with mold-like substance. Corrective action was taken.

Basic violations: An inspector noted four basic violations, including a hood filter soiled with grease and mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

Lucky Pelican Bistro, 6239 Lake Osprey Dr, Sarasota — Inspected Aug. 1

High priority: An employee handling their phone and then handled clean equipment without first washing their hands. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: A pest strip was hanging on beer taps in a bar area. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Raw chicken and shrimp were stored over cut and washed string beans in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Raw chicken and scallops stored over tartar sauce in the reach-in cooler on the right side of the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: An inspector observed 15 pounds of shellfish with no shell tags. A stop sale was issued due to food not being in sound condition and the shellfish was discarded.

Halibut, salmon, cod, grouper and shredded cheddar cheese were cold-held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: There was no proof of required state-approved employee training not available for eight employees.

Basic violations: An inspector noted eight basic violations, including soiled ceiling areas, surfaces and equipment, seafood thawing in standing water and standing water on the floor at a handwash sink.

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on Aug. 2.

Migi Sushi, 4420 S.R. 64, Bradenton — Inspected July 31

High priority: Raw chicken was stored over unwashed produce. Corrective action was taken.

Basic violations: An inspector noted seven basic violations, including single-service items stored unprotected from contamination, food stored on the floor in a walk-in cooler and hood filters soiled with grease.

Robin’s Downtown Cafe, 428 12th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected Aug. 3

High priority: An employee handled dirty dishes and then failed to properly wash hands before handling clean dishes.

High priority: A food prep employee was observed touching toast with bare hands. Corrective action was taken. A manager threw the toast out and employee washed hands and put gloves on.

High priority: An employee washed hands with no soap.

Intermediate: An employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved handwash sink.

Intermediate: The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.





Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Basic violations: Four basic violations, including damaged cutting boards.

Salt Bar and Table, 2519 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach — Inspected Aug. 2

During a follow-up visit for previous violations, an inspector found unresolved issues.

High priority: A dishmachine not sanitizing properly. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero.

High priority: The establishment was still operating without a license.

Intermediate: No test strips were at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing and/or wiping cloths.

Basic: Employee handwashing signs were not posted in restrooms.





Sonic Drive-In, 6008 14th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected Aug. 1

High priority: The interior of an ice machine bin was heavily soiled with mold-like substance that was in contact with ice. A stop sale was issued for the ice.

Intermediate: Cutting boards were soiled with black mold-like substance.

Intermediate: The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.

Intermediate: A manager or person in charge lacked food manager certification.

Intermediate: There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Intermediate: No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Basic violations: An inspector noted seven basic violations, including mold on equipment gaskets and vents, soiled floors and equipment and an employee with facial hair who was not wearing a beard guard.

During a follow-up visit on Aug. 2, several issues remained unresolved. Another follow-up visit was required.

Sonny’s BBQ, 631 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton — Inspected July 31

High priority: Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Raw animal foods (beef and pork) were not properly separated from each other in a walk-in cooler based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

Basic violations: An inspector noted four basic violations, including hood filters soiled with grease and a food employee with no hair restraint.

Taco Bell, 6004 14th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected Aug. 2

Intermediate: A manager or person in charge lacked food a manager certification.

Intermediate: The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Basic violations: An inspector noted two basic violations, including hood filters soiled with grease.

Taqueria Alexander, 5211 15th St. E., Bradenton (Food truck) — Inspected Aug. 3

High priority: An employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food in the main kitchen area. Corrective action was taken.





Intermediate: A handwash sink was not available for use at all times.

Intermediate: No paper towels were provided at a handwash sink.

Intermediate: No soap was provided at a handwash sink.

Basic: Four basic violations, including no copy of the restaurant’s latest inspection report on hand and hood filters soiled with grease.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.